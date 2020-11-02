October in Review: A look back at last month’s weather

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As we continue through Autumn, our weather has not gotten any calmer. Fall and Spring are often known as ‘transition seasons’, where big clashes between warm and cold air drive strong weather events, and sweeping temperature changes. October lived up to that expectation with the passing of Tropical Storm Zeta, arguably the most exciting weather event we had. It’s tough to pin a close second because well, it was relatively quiet otherwise thanks to a strong blocking high.

Our average high on Oct. 1 in Beckley is 68°F, by the time Oct. 31 rolls around our average high has dropped to 59°. October is certainly a month of change, this time around we didn’t feel to much of that change as we normally would have. This was as average monthly temperatures ran three degrees above average, this is now the eighth month this year that we’ve seen fall above average.

Part of the reason October was so much warmer than average was the strong blocking high that we saw throughout most of the second half of the month! This provided us with a nice southeasterly flow that brought warm air from the south and from just off the east coast where the gulf stream is located.

Oct. 17: A low of 30° was recorded in Beckley. This was the first time we fell below the freezing mark since May 10th, a 159 day difference!

Oct. 22: A high of 79° was recorded in Beckley. This was 17° ABOVE the average high for this day. (Highest temperature recorded all month)

October 2020 by all means was set to be drier than average. Up until the last few days of October we were running at a deficit of over an inch. The reason why we were so dry was mainly due to rotating rounds of high pressure, one of which was that strong blocking high that we previously mentioned. This would have put a small dent in our growing surplus of rain that we have for the year so far, but this is 2020. So instead of depleting our surplus we added to it when Tropical Storm Zeta paid us a visit.

Now, it is important to note not ALL of the rain we saw at the end of the month can be directly attributed to Zeta. As Zeta rolled through it was also interacting greatly with an adjacent low pressure and it’s associated fronts. It was this interaction that helped drive much of the initial rainfall across the area.

In case you’re curious when comparing the Jan. 1 to Oct. 31 period against other years for precipitation, 2020 ranks 4th for highest rainfall amounts. Our wettest year ever (2018) ranks only third for this time period. There is still ~60 more days until the year ends, plenty more time for rain to fall…

Oct. 30: A new daily rainfall record was set for Beckley. 1.74-inches of rain fell, beating the old record of 1.47-inches set back in 1935.

This brings Octobers’s “Month in Review” to a close, a big shout out to folks at NWS Charleston, NWS Blacksburg, and the NOAA Regional Climate Centers who provided all of the data you see here. I’ll see you next month for October’s “Month in Review”! – StormTracker 59 Meteorologist Liam Healy

