Tonight is a cold night in store for the two Virginias! We’re looking at clearing skies, with temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 20s across the region. This will not be a good night for the daffodils and other sensitive vegetation. With a northwesterly breeze at 10 to 15 mph, we could have wind chill values well down into the teens overnight! Bundle up for sure for the morning commute and the bus stop Wednesday!

Wednesday brings more sunshine but a potent area of high pressure to our north continues to usher in cooler air into our region from the north. A weak disturbance will approach our region from the west in the afternoon but the air in our region will be dry – no showers are expected. It’ll be a below-average day in terms of temperatures, as highs are stuck in the middle 40s for highs.

Thursday warms us up, as a nice return flow sets in out ahead of our next storm system. We will see partly sunny conditions and temperatures warming into the lower to middle 50s. We will be dry Thursday but our next storm system looks to approach late in the day, with shower chances returning into the overnight hours.

Friday looks wet at times. An area of low pressure will push toward the two Virginias and bring with it the chance for rain. Depending on the exact track of the low pressure, we could have some mixing taking place over the West Virginia mountains in the form of some light freezing rain and snow flurries. Though impacts look minimal even in those spots, we’ll watch the threat closely. Everybody warms up during the day, with highs in the middle to upper 40s. This is a good day for the rain boots and umbrellas, as we will have light showers around at times. It will also be a bit blustery with windy conditions expected.

Saturday brings back the cold air! Our area of low pressure will shift off to the east, with a wraparound northwesterly flow bringing a few snow flurries around to the mountains. It’s a mostly cloudy and chilly winter-like day, with high temperatures likely stuck in the upper 30s for highs.

Sunday returns the clouds in the afternoon after a dry and partly sunny beginning to the day, with yet another storm system approaching from the west. This could give our area a couple of rain showers by the afternoon, though at this point they look fairly scattered. It’s another cold day on the way, with highs only in the middle 40s.

Monday continues the cold winter-like trend, with a few rain and snow showers around with a wraparound flow yet again around Sunday’s low-pressure system. There will be plenty of dry time but it’s still a cold day on the way, with high temperatures in the middle 40s.

Tuesday brings the sunshine back into the region once again, but we are remaining chilly, with highs around 40.

In your extended forecast the colder temperatures continue in winter’s last gasp before we officially end the season March 20th. With colder than average trends, the chances for snow and frosty mornings remain, so early gardeners be warned. It is still much too early to consider outside planting just yet.

Spring fire season is underway in both Virginia and West Virginia. This is the time of year when wildfires can happen more frequently as the windy month of March gets underway. Dry fuel, windy days, and more outdoor activity can result in small brush fires to get out of hand. Remember that burning is prohibited in West Virginia during spring fire season from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

