Upcoming Advisories Issued for Our Region:

Winter Weather Advisory: Northwest Pocahontas County from 7 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.

Northwest Pocahontas County from 7 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday. Wind Advisory: Northwest Pocahontas County (midnight tonight to 7 p.m. Friday), Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Monroe, Greenbrier, Summers and Mercer counties (through 4 p.m. Friday)

Tonight provides isolated showers, which will switch over to snow showers as temperatures plummet overnight. Accumulating snow is expected for the highest peaks in the mountains, which is why a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Pocahontas County. Otherwise, it’s a breezy night, with lows dropping to around 30 degrees.

Friday brings mostly cloudy skies back into the picture with lingering snow flurries over the West Virginia mountains. Snow accumulations are once again expected for the highest peaks, with highs only in the middle 30s. We deal with strong wind gusts at times during the day, so cold wind chill values are expected. Bundle up! While the lowlands may see a few flurries, ground temperatures are much too warm to support accumulations, but the higher terrain will cool faster.

Saturday snow showers will come to an end in the early pre-dawn hours but a couple of icy spots will still be an issue for early risers traveling around. With the help of clearing skies and sunshine, we’ll warm up in the afternoon into the upper 30s and low 40s but the wind will still be breezy at 15-20 mph from the southeast, so wind chill values in the 20s will be common even in the afternoon.

Sunday starts off with mostly cloudy skies as a southern system starts to move up our way. We will see temperatures pushing the 40-degree mark. Showers will push in during the late morning hours and last through the afternoon. A switchover to some wintry weather is possible, which looks most likely in the mountains. Some fine-tuning still needs to be done on this storm system, as a small change in the location of this low-pressure system can yield some big changes to our weather. This should be zoned in by Friday as our system really comes into focus.

Monday will continue where Sunday left off with the potential for freezing rain/sleet/snow across the region. This is an elevation forecast so the higher on the mountains you are, the more likely to see the ice and snow aspect of this system. Daytime highs push into the middle and upper 30s so our lowlands will see rain through the daylight hours. The system will exit by Monday night but not before colder air moves in from the west. We could pick up a grassy coating of snow in the lowlands by Monday night.

Tuesday starts with sunshine as temperatures slowly rise out of the 20s in the morning to the middle 40s by the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase late afternoon through the evening hours as our next system inches closer.

Wednesday will be another wintery mess of a day with the potential for either freezing rain or snow to begin followed by rain showers for the afternoon for the lowlands. Mountain counties will likely deal with freezing rain and sleet most of the day. Highs are only in the upper 30s.

In our extended the big cool down looks to be sticking around this time as highs struggle into the 30s. As we make the transition in our jet stream to more January-like weather, the chance for snow and ice increase as a few systems filter through. This colder pattern looks to stick around through the end of the month.

TONIGHT

An isolated shower or two before midnight will transition to upslope snow flurries toward dawn. Lows around 30.

FRIDAY

Mtn. snow showers, isolated flurries elsewhere. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny and dry! Highs around 40.

SUNDAY

Some wintry precipitation for the mountains, primarily rain in the lowlands. Highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY

Few upslope snow showers. Highs in the middle 30s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds late. Highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Another potential wintery mess. Freezing rain/snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY

Lingering snow showers remain. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Flurries off and on. Highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY

Sunny but remaining cool. Highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 40s.