Today starts off mild with temperatures in the 50s. This morning will come with increased clouds from our south. A new weather disturbance will develop down to our south and looks to bring some shower chances back into the area. On again, off again showers are possible through the late morning and afternoon. While not a washout by any stretch, we could see a few slick spots develop on your Friday commute. It will be another above average temperature day as we see afternoon highs rise into the 60s to end off the work week.

Saturday morning continues the soggy conditions with a few more showers possible. The southern disturbance will look to move out of the area by the evening hours, but it will still be a gloomy day under cloudy skies. Temperatures for the morning will start off in the 50s and eventually end off our Saturday afternoon in the 70s.

Sunday brings better chances for rain to end off the weekend. This is because of a new cold front arriving from the west, which will bring scattered showers for Sunday afternoon. Definitely not the best day to cap off the weekend as we see some heavy showers at times along with breezy conditions. We will wake up to temperatures being in the 50s and eventually getting back into the 70s mark to end off the weekend.

Monday morning is a soggy start to the new work week. While the cold front should pass by the time Monday morning rolls around, expect road conditions to still be slick at times. A few light MTN showers remain possible for early Monday morning. For the rest of your day, a mix of sun and clouds will follow into the evening. As for temperatures, expect them to be cooler, as afternoon highs only get into the 50s.

Tuesday looks to bring back the dry weather as another high-pressure system forms up across West Virginia and Virginia. It will be a chilly start in the morning as we wake up near the 40 degree mark. But with plenty of afternoon sun, our temperatures should rise into the 60s by dinnertime.

Wednesday is another sunny day in the forecast. High pressure remains in control, which will allow for plenty of time to go out and enjoy the weather. Our temperatures will start out mild in the 40s, but eventually climb back into the 70s.

Thursday is yet another sunny day on track. If you have outdoor plans scheduled for Thursday, its looking like a good day to have them done! Another mild start in the morning with many waking up in the 40s. By the afternoon, we’ll see temperatures climb back into the 70s.

In your extended forecast, a fair mix of dry days and wet days as we get closer to the end of April. Hope you have enjoyed the 70s because your extended forecast looks to drop the temperatures a bit. We’ll see them drop into the 60s, which is seasonably average for this time of the year.

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

