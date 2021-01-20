One Last Round of Snow Showers

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER, AND NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS COUNTIES UNTIL 1 PM WEDNESDAY

Snow showers will be likely again for the morning commute. The biggest impacts will be in the high terrain while the low lands shouldn’t see many travel issues. Additional accumulation by Wednesday afternoon looks to be another inch or two across the mountains with an inch or less in the low lands. Another issue you’ll face on the roads this morning is gusty winds of up to 30mph!

By Wednesday afternoon high pressure is in control which will shut down any remaining snow showers. A lingering snow shower is possible, but we will be much drier than we have been. It also means its cold out there. Morning lows look to be in the teens and highs by the afternoon keep to the 20s and low 30s. Partially due to the fact that there is fresh snow cover on the ground which will act like a cooling blanket right near the surface.

Thursday the small chance of a quick moving disturbance brining some rain and snow to the area does exist, but for now precipitation chances are on the lower side and we may be warm enough to just see rain. This also looks to be far to the south. Those north of I 64 should stay dry. Best chances for showers will be in in southern Mercer and Tazewell counties. Highs on Thursday will make a quick rebound compared to the day before with many into the upper 30s.

Friday, we dry out and spend another cloudy day with near average temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s. This kicks off a brief quiet stretch that is anticipated to last right through the weekend.

Saturday is on the cooler side with most back down towards the low 30s, a bit more sun should be anticipated but clouds will still be rather dominant in the skies. A crisp winter day would be the best way to describe the day.

Sunday we warm up in anticipation of what looks like a big rain maker making its way towards the area. Highs should be able to reach 40 for a majority of the two Virginias as clouds slide back into the region.

Monday, a few areas of plain old rain are possible as a few showers push in ahead of the main system expected for the latter half of the day. Highs climb into the mid 40s, which means it will still be relatively cold rain, but at least it won’t mix in with any snow!

Tuesday morning could be a little sloppy as rain pulls out and cooler air moves in. Some mixing is looking likely before the rest of the day eventually dries out. Highs crash back down to the lower 30s for most!

In the extended forecast, the weather is unsettled and cold with another round of arctic air setting its sights on the east coast. Just be ready to bundle up!

WEDNESDAY:

Drier with an isolated snow shower in the morning. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, with breaks of sun. Rain/snow possible south. Highs in the near 40.

FRIDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the near 40.

SATURDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Clouds build, mild. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rainy, but more mild. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Lingering rain/snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few leftover showers, but drying out. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Wintry mix possible. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Quieter with highs in the 30s.