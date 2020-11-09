One More Dry Day

Tonight will be another quiet evening. We will keep our dry stretch going under mostly clear skies. Despite the clear skies, we are going to be warm. Temperatures tonight only fall into the mid 50s which is closer to our average highs for this time of year.

We will start our Tuesday off on a sunny and mid note. It will be dry heading out the door and temperatures will be in the mid 50s to begin the day. We will see plenty of sunshine, but that will change later in the evening.

Tuesday is shifting back into a sunnier day in the forecast with highs remaining at or near the upper 60s and low 70s. Sun is still expected but clouds are likely to build in ahead of the approaching front for Wednesday. Rain chances return for late Tuesday night, but mainly hold off until after midnight.

Wednesday brings rain into the forecast, likely to fall throughout most of the daylight hours as our passing cold front taps into some tropical moisture from Eta which will be spinning off the coast of Florida at this point. Gusty winds will accompany the front as it gets sandwiched between two high pressures, gusts of 25-35 mph are expected. Highs will make a last ditch effort to make it to the 70s and they should make it there before some cooler air returns behind the front.

A slight risk of flooding exists for most of the area for Wednesday. Between the front sliding through, the tropical moisture being introduced and the introduction of warmer air, all the ingredients are there for a heavy rain event. Rain totals will likely top out at 1.5 to 2+ inches for most, but pockets of higher totals will remain a possibility. With how dry we have been it will take a lot of rain for flooding issues, but some spots could certainly see enough, so keep an eye out.

Thursday, a few lingering showers could remain by the morning hours but overall will look a lot drier as our front pulls off to the south and east. Some breezy conditions will likely remain for part of the day, ~10-20mph out of the West. We’ll be noticeably cooler at this point too with many falling into the upper 50s for highs. Though a few could jump into the low 60s. This is still above average!

Friday is looking dry right now from start to finish. Temperatures will be mostly the same as what we saw on Thursday but the winds have died down a bit as high pressure takes some control over the region.

Saturday is looking pretty dry up until the last few hours of the day when rain from our next system begins to work its way in. Clouds will thicken up by the afternoon hours, along with the approaching system we should see high temperatures bump up a few degrees from the previous days.

Sunday is looking like rain from start to finish, there is still some disagreement on the timing and overall organization of the system but in most scenarios we still see rain throughout a good chunk of the day. Highs improve to the mid 60s as the storm is moving south to north, which means we tap into some warmer air. We may have to watch the flooding threat yet again.

The extended forecast is looking dry for now with high pressure back in control across the southeastern US. Temperatures take a dive as of right now but as always with days 8-10 that can change quickly. For now it just looks like we might have a chance to return to more November-like weather.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Quiet and clear. Lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Last dry day rain in the evening. mainly closer to midnight. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

VETERANS DAY:

Rain looking likely. Flooding possible. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Chances for rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain in the evening. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 50s.