Tonight will be partly cloudy and very mild for this time of year. Temperatures will only drop into the mid 40s. This is closer to our average highs than our average lows. Winds will die down a bit, but pick back up as we go into the morning commute.

Thursday, winds continue to increase out of the south leading to what will probably be the warmest day of the week with highs nearing the upper 60s for a lot of us. Some spots will hit 70 degrees. Our next storm system is close but just not here yet, so we still have one more dry day to get out and enjoy. By the end of the day we will probably have clouds begin to thicken up, so there will be a little less sunshine!

Friday, we see rain move in during the day and pretty much hang around all day as our storm system rides along a stalled out front on the edge of our ‘Bermuda high’. Eventually this storm does sort of dislodge our high pressure during the day, beginning to push it further out to sea. While this will cool us off after Friday, it gives our storm a chance to exit out to sea and not dump rain on us for days.

Saturday, we have the last bits of rain sticking around for the morning before heading off to sea. We’ve cooled off quite a bit back towards the 50s for most but overall it will still be fairly pleasant, and slightly above average temperature wise.

Sunday, will be fairly similar to Saturday temperature wise with highs in the low 50s. We will dry out though and end the weekend on a nice note. Winds will be on the table to as it will likely be a fairly breezy day as we track another rain maker for the work week.

Monday more rain chances are back in the forecast across the region. This will likely be a bit heavier than the rains we saw over the weekend, but flooding is not a concern of ours at the moment. Overnight Monday into Tuesday there is a shot at some mixing in the mountains, but it should be fairly limited. Highs stay fairly similar to the days before back in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday scattered shower chances linger as our first system exits. Highs make a slight rebound as winds begin to swing from the north to more of a westerly direction, everyone should be back into the 50s at this point.

In the extended forecast, chances for rain linger as a string of nuisance spring showers roll their way through. Temperatures aren’t doing to bad through this period too, highs mainly stick to the 50s and 60s through the middle to the end of March it looks like.

TONIGHT:

Dry and warmer. Lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Last dry day. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Shower chances linger. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out briefly. Highs in the low 50s

MONDAY:

A few showers. Chilly. Lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain chances linger. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

A thunderstorm? Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low 60s.