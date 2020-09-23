One more dry day

At the bus stop this morning you’ll need the jacket for both you and the kids again, it may be a bit warmer out there but it’s still in the 40s. Other wise a light breeze and some sunny skies, once the sun rises that is will get the school day started.

Today we see much the same as the previous few days, we do end up a little bit warmer as our high temperatures tap into some more southern air. While we don’t see the return of humid conditions as a result of this, we will see a return to the 70s for more of us. Though some across the mountains will fall just short into the 60s. The sky might also seem a little hazy as we see some more smoke from the fires out west move through today.

Thursday we continue our gradual warm-up with another day in the mid to low 70s across the two Virginias. A few more clouds might begin to make an appearance at this point, a sign of a shifting weather pattern. Later in the day on Thursday we could see the return of some rain.

Friday, we turn our eyes to what will be the scattered remnants of T.S. Beta. The storm will be torn apart and it’s moisture scattered widely over the S.E. United States. A few scattered showers can be expected as well as more clouds throughout the day. Still some sun remains in the forecast at this time.

By the weekend we take the dive back into a stormier pattern with rain chances on the rise as we glide through Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will hold on to near average levels with lows in the 50s across the area. Rain won’t be expected all day for both Saturday and Sunday so outdoor plans look alright for now.

Next week we look to remain a bit more unsettled with smaller rain chances remaining through most of the work week. Along with our stormier pattern we, also welcome back some cooler than average temperatures as a cold front early on opens the door for some Canadian air to re-enter the region. So if you haven’t found the warmer clothes yet, it might not be a bad idea to get cracking on that.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform and through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com

TODAY:

Dry! Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Shower chances late. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Small chance of a shower. Highs in the 70s

SATURDAY:

Chance of rain late. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Unsettled. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Chance of a shower. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Small rain chances. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

A chance shower or two. Highs in the 60s.