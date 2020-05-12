One more night of cold. Warmer days to come.

A FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT AT 2 AM FOR ALL OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 9 AM WEDNESDAY MORNING



A FROST ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT AT 2 AM =FOR FAYETTE, RALEIGH, GREENBRIER, MONROE AND SUMMERS COUNTIES UNTIL 9 AM WEDNESDAY MORNING

Tonight lows drop back down again into the 30s with mostly clear skies and light winds expected we will have to watch for frost to develop in our northern counties. This looks to be the last of the cold nights for a while as we head into our pattern change.

Wednesday stays mild some showers are possible throughout the day but if any will be light in nature. We will start to warm up nicely as highs are back in the 60s. This is still below average, but it will be the last day where temperatures are below average as we will see a big warm up to close out the week. Lows are in the mid to upper 40s.

Starting Thursday, temperatures really start looking better, a lot of rain isn’t expected, but a few light showers will be possible. Highs will reach the low 70s. Above average if you can believe it!

Friday keep things warm with temperatures rising into the mid-70s, but we bring back more widespread rainfall with our next low pressure expected to push through the area.

Saturday and Sunday are seasonable to above average but rain is possible all weekend, though shouldn’t be a wash out. Next week looks to start unsettled as well. We could even see temperatures make it into the 80s by the end of the week and into the start of next week. This above average trend looks to stick around for awhile.

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

Skies clear out. Temperatures fall again into the low to mid 30s

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

A shower here or there. Much warmer. Highs in the 70s, lows much warmer too, in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain likely, but warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Some showers with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low 80s

THURSDAY:

Sunny and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Sunny, dry and still warm. Highs in the upper 70s.