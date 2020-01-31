Overcast once again with a few showers around

DISCUSSION: Today will bring more cloud cover as moisture works its way in with a few disturbances across the region. We will start off on a dry note, so the morning commute should be a smooth one. Temperatures early on are in the low to mid 30s for most.

Friday hourly planner.

Afternoon temperatures will be near average as highs make it into the low to mid 40s. Some showers will begin to move in through the afternoon and evening, though these will be very hit or miss. We will definitely see more dry time today, so the umbrellas won’t be too important.

Tonight will bring more of the same as we see cloudy skies with a few showers around. Overnight lows aren’t too cold as we drop into the low to mid 30s.

A bit more rain possible tonight.

Another storm will pass to our south on Saturday. We could see some rain early in the day and then some snow showers are possible throughout the evening as an upper level disturbance moves through. These snow showers will continue into early Sunday before they start to clear out. Snow totals are looking small, but we could still see some accumulation, especially in the mountains, Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures both days look to max out in the 40s, while overnight lows fall into the low 30s.

Weekend planner.

We kick the week off on a dry note, but some rain will return as early as Monday night. Tuesday through Thursday looks pretty unsettled with plenty of rain. Colder air does arrive by later in the week, which is making some more snow look likely at some point later on before we dry things up. Before that arrive though, temperatures look to be well above average as we head through the first half of the week. Highs look to run in the 50s and possibly 60s for the first few days.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Cloudy again. Stray showers. Highs in the 40s.

TONIGHT:

A shower or two. Lows in the low 30s.

SATURDAY:

Rain/snow mix. Snow accumulations possible late Saturday into Sunday. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Flurries possible early, though drying out with sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Some showers arrive. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers expected with an isolated storm. Highs near 50.

THURSDAY:

Rain showers. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s