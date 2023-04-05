Tonight features isolated storms through the middle evening with better chances for rain with a few embedded rumbles of thunder overnight at times. Good sleeping weather! Rain and rumbles will be scattered but you’ll likely encounter them in your town at some point. One or two storms could be on the stronger side – with damaging wind gusts the primary threat. This risk is very low overall – but not zero. Low temperatures will be around 60, so it’s a mild night in store!

Thursday looks wet at times! We are not expecting heavy rain totals in the region, but some showers, some of which could be briefly steady, is expected at times throughout the day, so it’s certainly an umbrella-warranted type of day on the way. It will be cooler behind the front, with temperatures dropping from the lower 60s into the middle 50s during the afternoon.

Friday brings high pressure into the region north of us across the Great Lakes. With a northerly flow, we will be cooler than normal for this time of year, with our average high right around 60 degrees. A system down to our south will try to bring a few showers northward into our region – this will be the trend for the first half of the weekend as well – but the best chance for a few showers will be Friday, with highs in the lower 50s.

Saturday looks to be a cloudy but quiet trend. How about that, a Saturday with no dangerous wind gusts expected – that’ll be nice for a change! We could have a sprinkle or two at the Chocolate Festival, but once again, there will be a better chance for showers farther south closer to our system down to our south in the Carolinas. After a chilly start in the 30s, we will see highs remaining cool in the lower 50s.

Sunday looks to provide plenty of sunshine to the region area-wide! We’re looking at high pressure taking control. It’ll be up to our north, so that northerly flow will still be just a touch cool still, but overall, a very seasonal day. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees.

Monday is trending drier! Though we’ll have a front scooting on through, it doesn’t look like there is going to be much moisture with it. Expect partly sunny skies as a result! High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Tuesday is also trending drier, with an area of high pressure over Delmarva kicking up a southerly flow – this means a warmer pattern once again looks to be moving into the region as the warm April trend continues. High temperatures will pop back up into the middle 60s.

Wednesday keeps high pressure off to our east in the Atlantic, which will keep the doors to warmer weather around in the region! This will enable our temperatures to jump back up into the lower 70s.

Looking ahead, models are pretty split on the pattern ahead, the trend looks to return to slightly above average conditions by the middle part of the month, as an upper-level ridge begins taking shape across the middle and eastern sections of the country. This should help alleviate the poignant strong storm systems we’ve experienced recently in our region… and warm us up!

TONIGHT

Scattered showers with rumbles of thunder expected. Mild! Lows around 60.

THURSDAY

Rain showers likely, especially early! Temperatures drop from the 60s into the 50s.

FRIDAY

A few showers, especially the farther south you are. Highs in the lower 50s,

SATURDAY

Cloudy, with a couple of sprinkles south. Cool! Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny – a beautiful end to the weekend. Highs near 60.

MONDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer! Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Warm once again, with highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY

A few sprinkles possible. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s.