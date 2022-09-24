Tonight we will see a pick up of some clouds across the region. It will be a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy night and one where we will remain dry going into Sunday. The biggest weather story tonight is that it will be yet another cool and rather cold night in some areas, with the temperatures getting into the mid 50s to low 50s with some area potentially getting into the upper 40s.

Sunday looks cooler once again as a result of showers around with another cold front moving through. It’ll be a bit of a soggy day at times, particularly during the afternoon, and there’s more cool air lurking behind the front for the start of next week. Along with the scattered showers going along with the cold front, we are also under the chance to see some severe weather on Sunday. We are currently under a marginal risk with the biggest risks being high/damaging winds and hail potentially. As mentioned, Sunday will be fairly cool as well, with most getting into the low to mid 70s.

Monday our mountain friends will deal with more cloud cover and a lingering shower with our trend heading towards partly to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and evening. Temps once again take a hit dropping back into the middle 60s.

Tuesday brings back the sunshine but we keep it seasonally cool, with highs only around 60 – it’s going to be chilly!

Wednesday and Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies but it’s cold! Highs on Wednesday will only be in the upper 50s and we’ll struggle to jump to 60 degrees by Thursday but at least the skies will be clear – it’ll feel very fall-like!

Friday will be our first day where we will be watching chances of rain return into our region. We could see some remnants of now Tropical Storm Ian make its way into the region and we could see some isolated showers because of it. Most of the rain chances at this moment appear to be concentrated in the afternoon. Friday will also continue our cool trend with temperatures into the mid 60s.

Saturday will be another day where we will be paying attention to any remnants of Ian. If the remnants hold up, we could see chances of scattered showers impacting much of our Saturday morning and afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool with the increased cloud cover where we will continue to see temperatures staying into the mid 60s.

In our extended forecast, the cool weather pattern looks to continue for a few days, but we’re not done with the warmer weather just yet! Keep in mind that we DID get into the 90s during the first week of October 2019 – so hot days still happen from time to time during the end of September into the beginning of October – but it’s rare. No REAL cold weather looks in store yet though temperatures look to generally remain below average. The tropics are a bit more active than they have been all season, so we’ll be watching the tropical regions for potential weather impacts as well, especially as we head toward the following weekend.

TONIGHT

Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY

Scattered showers expected. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY

Morning drizzle with afternoon clearing. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny but remaining cool, with highs around 60.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and seasonally cool again, with highs only in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny once again and slightly warmer with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

A morning sprinkle or two with afternoon clearing. Highs near 70.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny skies! Highs in the mid 60s.