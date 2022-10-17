FREEZE WATCH​​ is in effect Monday night into Tuesday for McDowell and Randolph counties – these will likely be upgraded to warnings soon! NOTE: A few hard freezes are expected this week – take precautions! The nights where a hard freeze is possible includes Monday night, Tuesday night, Wednesday night and even Thursday night!

Monday’s breezy weather will usher in much colder weather and won’t allow temperatures to jump up much! We’ll be lucky if we reach the 50s in many towns despite partly sunny conditions. But it’s about to get much colder!

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with rain and snow showers possible at times with a cold northwest breeze as a trough crosses through. A very light accumulation of snow is possible across the highest peaks, with a few melting snowflakes possible even in the lowlands as we head toward evening time. Highs will ONLY be around 40 degrees with 30s commonplace for highs over the mountains – Old Man Winter is here!

Wednesday brings a slow return of sunshine into the picture by the afternoon but it’s still a very cold day, with highs only in the middle 40s – we should be in the middle 60s for this time of year, so it’s going to feel brutal out there – and that breeze just won’t go away yet!

Thursday finally features warming conditions, with mostly sunny skies expected. Though highs in the lower 50s is still pretty cold for this time of year – we’ll take it with the 40s beforehand on Tuesday and Wednesday!

Friday ushers in some much warmer – and seasonal – weather back into the area. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 60s. High school football games look great but bring the jackets! Kickoff temperatures right now look to be in the middle 50s, dropping into the 40s by the end of area games.

Saturday is warmer once again, with a nice southerly breeze out ahead of our next storm system. We’ll see highs in the middle 60s! Enjoy Saturday because Sunday could be wet.

Sunday’s rain chances will be dependent on the potential for a low pressure system to ride up the Atlantic coast. If this occurs, showers will be possible, especially east. For now, highs look to be around 60 degrees, but this particular setup is finicky and could drastically alter Sunday’s weather depending on the track of the low pressure system.

Looking ahead in our extended forecast, it’s much warmer! We’ll have a nice southerly breeze on Monday out ahead of a cold front which looks to cross sometime between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. Scattered showers and storms will be possible along that front. In the meantime, highs on Monday could reach 70 degrees and even behind the front is looking mild, with middle 60s and sunny skies for Tuesday and middle to upper 60s for Wednesday with partly sunny skies. So though Old Man Winter is here for a few days and nights this week, he looks to disappear once again for next week!

MONDAY:

Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with showers (in the form of flurries over the mountains!). Breezy, with highs around 40.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny skies. Breezy and chilly still with highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny but still cool compared to average. Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer – high school football looks great! Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny with increasing clouds late. Warm! Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, with a few showers possible, especially east. Highs around 60.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy through the early afternoon with storms possible late. Warm! Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny and remaining mild, with highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny – nice! Highs in the middle 60s.