Wind Chill Advisory for parts of Greenbrier and Pocahontas county until 9 AM on December 26th – Make sure you and your friends and family dress appropriately and cover exposed skin when venturing outdoors.

Tonight will be a calm night outside of the temperatures. We will have mostly clear to partly cloudy as far as sky cover goes and it will be a dry night in the forecast. But the bitter cold temperatures still remain as we are expected to get back into the single digits. Winds will be out of the west between 5 to 10 mph but we could see some places have wind gusts of 20+ mph. This will contribute to wind chills in the negative so make sure you stay warm and dress appropriately for the start of your work week on Monday!

Monday will start out partly cloudy but we start to build in more clouds by the afternoon, making it a mostly cloudy day. We will have an incoming low-pressure system that will bring the chance of a few flurries in the afternoon. Thankfully, only the afternoon will see this change and we should be dry by the overnight hours. We continue to warm up as well, getting into the upper 20s, low 30s for afternoon highs.

Tuesday begins the real ‘thaw’ as a southerly breeze kicks in. We’ll see a good bit of sunshine, with highs in the middle to upper 30s – if we reach freezing (we should), that’ll be about 100 hours straight of below freezing temperatures in our region dating back to Friday morning!

Wednesday is warmer once again, with highs near the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday is looking to remain partly sunny as we continue to warm up still, with highs around or slightly above 50.

Friday remains partly sunny skies as we continue to rise in temperatures, with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Saturday unfortunately looks to end our dry spell as we bring back showers for the afternoon and overnight hours. Temperatures once again remain above normal, getting into the mid 50s by the afternoon.

Sunday remains overcast with a few lingering showers early but enjoying some much needed drier weather by the afternoon and evening hours. Still another above average temperature day, getting close to the 60 mark!

In your extended day forecast we start the slow climb out of daytime highs in the teens back to average leading up to the New Year’s weekend. So far, we are looking for New Year’s Eve to be mild but we’re watching for the possibility of rain showers as we ring in 2023. Of course, as with all long-range forecasts, fine tuning is likely so stick with us for the latest.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy skies overnight. Bitter cold temps remain, remaining in the single digits with negative wind chills.

KWANZAA – MONDAY

Mostly cloudy, a few afternoon flurries possible. Highs near the 30 mark.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Plenty of sun, still warming up. Highs around mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny skies, much warmer! Highs near low 50s.

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy and still getting warm. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE – SATURDAY

Scattered showers, overcast. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY – SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers early! Highs near the 60 mark!

MONDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs remain near the 60 mark.

TUESDAY

A few stray showers possible. Highs still in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Stray showers will still be possible. Highs in the upper 50s.