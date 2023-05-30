Tonight, will once again see our afternoon isolated showers diminish. With the loss of daytime heating, any rain chances will go down through the overnight as we see a dry overnight in the forecast. This will continue to assist any rivers, creeks, or streams that are still seeing water levels fall, especially for Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, and Giles counties. Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies and another night where patchy fog is possible, though not as dense when compared to last night. Overnight lows look to drop back into the 50s.

Wednesday morning starts off dry and cool with morning lows in the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds will follow for the remainder of the late morning into the late afternoon. With some daytime heating once again, a stray afternoon shower remains possible. But overall, most people should see another fairly dry day. The mix of sun and clouds will keep our afternoon highs in the 70s.

Thursday is looking like another nice day on track. High pressure will regain control of the area and thus drive in more dry days ahead. Partly sunny skies are expected with plenty of dry time on our Thursday forecast. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday as we see them cross into the 80s by dinnertime.

Friday brings in more sunshine and a great end to the work week once again. Yesterday’s high pressure system appears to be sticking around for another day. This will give many the chance for a mostly sunny end to the week and another day to enjoy the dry weather once again. Great day to go out and enjoy your Friday afternoon and evening. Our temperatures for Friday will only continue to climb as many can expect to get into the middle 80s.

Saturday sees our high pressure system officially move out as a new weather system approaches. A cold front is expected to move in from Canada and impact the forecast for portions of our weekend. As it stands for Saturday, our cold front is expected to hold off until Sunday so this will give many the opportunity to go out and enjoy a nice first half to their weekend. We continue on with the warm temperatures under partly cloudy skies, many will see temperatures settle into the low 80s.

Sunday brings in chances for rain showers, especially during the late morning and early afternoon. These isolated showers will slowly dissipating out by Sunday evening with the loss of daytime heating. While it won’t be the best end to the weekend, your Sunday should still hold onto a few hours of dry time. The cloudy skies will drop our afternoon highs, but not by much, as we see them get into the upper 70s.

Monday looks like a great start to the work week. A new high pressure system that moved in late on Sunday is expected to stick for our Monday forecast. This will include a sunny start to the work along with plenty of dry time. Great time to get out there and enjoy some time outside once again. While a mix of sun and clouds will follow, we should see our afternoon sun bring our temperatures back into the 70s for the afternoon.

Tuesday holds onto more sunshine to continue the work week. A mostly sunny day is on tap with another great start to the work week ahead. After sticking in the 70s for the past several days, our Tuesday will look to bring our temperatures back into the 80s once again.

In your extended forecast, for the officially first full week of June, we start out dry and sunny to being the work week Monday through Wednesday. During that time, our afternoon highs will slowly make their way back into the 80s after starting in the 70s on Monday. By next Thursday and Friday, the return of a few showers look to remain possible heading into the afternoon for both. Overall, a dry beginning to our first full week of June but remember the rain gear as we close out next work week.

TONIGHT

Afternoon showers fade again, partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny skies, stray afternoon shower. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Plenty of dry time and sunshine. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY

A dry day start to the weekend. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY

Few isolated showers, plenty of dry time. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

More sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY

A few showers return. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Stray PM showers. Highs in the upper 70s.