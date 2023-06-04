Sunday morning starts off in the 50s under partly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is possible, especially across our eastern mountain counties that saw some rain yesterday. That fog should diminish as we head into the late morning hours for Sunday. For the remainder of your afternoon, the chance for an isolated shower is there with daytime heating. However, these instances will be very isolated in nature. For a majority of people across southern West Virginia and Virginia, they will see a mix of sun and clouds and a slightly cooler day. Afternoon highs for Sunday look to only get into the upper 70s.

Monday morning looks like it will start off once again in the 50s under mostly clear skies. These mostly clear skies will be the biggest talking point as far as weather goes for your Monday. This is because they last through our late morning and afternoon forecast. Plenty of dry time and sunshine for your Monday so go out and enjoy it! Plenty of sun for our Monday will bring us back the summer-like temperatures with many getting into the low 80s.

Tuesday sees the best chance for the return of showers thanks to a low-pressure system out in the northeast. As it stands right now, this system will bring a weak cold front through sometime during the late morning into the late evening for Tuesday. As it crosses our area, the chance for an isolated shower and storm is there once again. Don’t expect a washout from this system by any stretch, but a few slick spots on the drive to or from work is possible. We start the morning in the 50s, but with a combination of clouds and northern flow, our afternoon highs will take a dip and fall into the 70s.

Wednesday starts a dry trend that appears to last through the remainder of the work week. After the passing of yesterday’s cold front, a northern high-pressure system will build in for our Wednesday. As it does, a mostly sunny day is on track with dry weather expected. Great day for anyone needing to get some outdoor chores done or officially start any summer gardening. Our temperatures will continue to take a dip as we head into our Wednesday. We’ll start the morning a bit cooler than average in the 40s and only rebound back into the low 70s for the afternoon.

Thursday continues our dry trend from yesterday. Our high-pressure system from yesterday will be sticking around for our Thursday, giving us another day of sunshine and dry weather. If you’ve missed out on outdoor lunch plans, Thursday looks to see plenty of dry time. Our temperatures will slowly begin to ascend back to the summer-like temperatures we have been seeing. Thursday morning is another cool one in the 40s, but we’ll see our afternoon highs begin climb back into the middle 70s with our afternoon sun.

Friday finishes the work week off with another nice day in store. Our northern high-pressure system continues to give us more dry time with it continuing to stick around for our Friday forecast. This means yet another sunny and dry day as our work week comes to a close. If you have plans scheduled for Friday afternoon or evening, take advantage of the dry time we’ll be seeing. Afternoon highs will continue on with the rollercoaster incline as they make their way back into the upper 70s for your Friday afternoon.

Saturday looks like it will kick off the weekend on a great note. Expecting a bit more cloud cover than what we have been seeing the past few days. But still, dry weather looks to be in place for our Saturday. Our northern high-pressure system will give us one more day of dry weather before sliding off to the east. You can expect a mix of sun and clouds for your Saturday as we continue to warm up. Before our Saturday comes to a close, afternoon highs on Saturday will likely get into the low 80s.

In your extended forecast, after seeing a dry Saturday, expect the forecast to change once we progress into Sunday. A low-pressure system is expected to progress from the west and cross through Sunday into Monday. Some fine tuning is still needed for this system, but it appears that the main line will cross sometime late on Sunday into Monday. As it does, it will bring some scattered showers and storms back through the area. We will continue to monitor this system this upcoming week to see how it will look to impact your forecast going forward. The mostly cloudy skies, along with the passing of the cold front, will see our temperatures back into the 70s heading into the next work week.

SUNDAY

PM stray shower, mostly dry weather. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny day. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY

Isolated storm possible, plenty of dry time. Cooler. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

A sunny day. Cooler. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and dry. Warming Up. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Sunny end to work week. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY

A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY

Dry AM, scattered showers PM. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

A few more scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Stray shower lingers. Highs in the middle 70s.