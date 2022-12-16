

Friday will hold a few early morning flurries for Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties as a northwest flow develops. Cloudy conditions for others persist for much of our day with an isolated snow flake here or there. Nothing that will impact travel or amount to much. Winds increase today as well gusting upwards of 20mph. This will lead to very cold wind chills. The thermometer may read the upper 30s but dress for those wind chills in the upper 20s! Another shot of flurries tonight but again, no accumulations expected.

Saturday morning will hold a few flakes and even snow showers. Outside of grassy or elevated surface accumulation of a dusting, don’t expect much snow fall. High ridgetops may see a bit more snow early before melting in the morning sunshine. Highs for the day are very cold in the 30s with wind chill values several degrees colder. Winter has arrived!

Sunday is a sunny day at least but if you are planning on going outside, dress warmly as we start in the teens and twenties only reaching the freezing mark by the afternoon. Wind chills will be an issue once again. As the sun sets and Hanukkah officially begins, it will certainly feel like the holiday season as we drop temps back into the teens and twenties.

Monday is more of the same with sunshine and very cold air. Temps do increase over Sunday but not enough to get excited about. We start the day in the teens with afternoon highs just shy of the 40 degree mark.

Tuesday remains dry with a few fair weather clouds here and there. Temps are still frigid as we work our way out of the teens in the morning to the upper 30s by the afternoon.

FIRST DAY OF WINTER: Wednesday is slightly warmer over the last couple of days but still well below average for this time of year. Mostly cloudy conditions and southwest winds will help afternoon temps climb into the upper 30s with some 40 degree spots in the lowlands towards the southwestern parts of our region. A few flurries late into Wednesday is possible with grassy coating possible for the higher elevations through Pocahontas and Greenbrier County.

Thursday we’re watching for the potential of a decent snow across the two Virginias. Quite a bit of time between now and then so we’ll certainly keep you posted but overall, out mountains counties can expect a few inches of snow while the lowlands may see 1-2 inches between Thursday and Friday. Temps are cold enough as we see daytime highs only in the 30s! Something to think about if planning on traveling for the upcoming holiday weekend.

In your extended day forecast we have a bead on the holiday travel week and Christmas forecasts. Cold air will be in place by then so it’ll at least feel festive but black ice issues may complicate travel. We are also watching for the development of at least 2 systems that could bring us a wintery mix that week, including snow on or around Christmas day. We’ll certainly keep you posted!

We’re tracking your chances of a white Christmas for 2022! To be official, 1 inch of fresh snow must be on the ground on Christmas Day. While our chances are slim for many, our mountain counties have a good shot this year! Be sure to check back for updates as we get closer to the holiday weekend.

30 year average of 1″ of snow on 12/25 vs. our chances this year based on long-range models.

***Expect this to change often as models begin to agree***

FRIDAY

Snow/Sleet/Rain for all. Highs in the upper 30s & low 40s.

SATURDAY

Mtn. snow showers. Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

FIRST NIGHT OF HANUKKAH – SUNDAY

Chilly, sunny. Highs in the low 30s.

MONDAY

Still dry, still cold. Highs in the low 30s.

TUESDAY

Sunny & dry. Highs in the low 30s.

FIRST DAY OF WINTER – WEDNESDAY

Still dry, still cold. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY

Flurries possible, Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Snow showers, some sun. Highs in the upper 20s/low 30s.

CHRISTMAS EVE- SATURDAY:

Snow Flurries. Clearing Late. Highs in the 20s.

CHRISTMAS DAY – SUNDAY

Mtn. Flurries. VERY COLD! Highs struggle to the low 20s.