Patchy fog possible but overall quiet heading into the work week

Tonight, we’ll be mostly clear with just a few passing clouds. This will allow for great viewing of the full sturgeon moon, this is the only full moon of August! Fog could be an issue through the valleys overnight. Temperatures will dip back into the mid and lower 60s for most.

Monday, with high pressure firmly in control plenty of sunshine will be expected from start to finish. The risk of an isolated shower along the mountains can’t be fully ruled out, but most signs point to drier weather. Highs thanks to the mostly clear skies will jump into the mid and upper 80s for most.

Tuesday is very similar to Monday. It’s hot, sunny, and just a little bit humid. An odd shower is possible just in the heat of the day but chances are very low. Highs are back into the mid and upper 80s.

Wednesday we crank the heat with highs nearing the 90s for much of the region, parts of Wyoming and McDowell counties should be able to actually hit the 90s too. We’re fairly sunny but some marginally better rain chances arise during the afternoon hours. Only a few will see rain, but just keep an eye on the sky because it might just be you!

Thursday, as a cold front pivots around our strong blocking high we have our best chance at seeing rain for the week. For now, we aren’t keeping those chances very high, but as we get closer and confidence begins to increase there is a good chance they could go up. We remain hot regardless, back into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Friday, as that front still lingers reasonably close to the two Virginias we keep the chance of showers and storms in the forecast. For the time being, the end of the workweek is not looking like a washout, but more a nuisance through the afternoon. Not to say we don’t still need the rain though! Highs remain in the 80s and 90s.

Saturday, we let our rain chances drop as high pressure (yes the same high pressure) continues a firm grip on our region. Sunnier skies and a few passing cumulus clouds become the weather headline for the day. Highs are still well above average into the 80s and 90s.

In the extended forecast, we see more chances for rain filter in and temperatures take a bit of a dive too as high pressure gets knocked away by an incoming system. We’ll have to see how this holds up but after the week ahead that’s forecasted this would be a welcome relief!

As summer continues so does the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

TONIGHT:

Quiet night, some valley fog. Low in the mid to low 60s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly clear early, then partly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, storms linger. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, isolated shower or storm. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

SUNDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

MONDAY:

Showers possible, cooler. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the low 80s.