Tonight will bring an end to the steady showers for a short time as our stalled upper-level low pinwheels its way up to the north. This should allow for some dry time after midnight, with low temperatures dipping back into the middle to upper 50s. Patchy fog will be a good bet.

Friday, our stalled system continues to bobble in the Mid-Atlantic with showers likely in the morning. A few breaks in the early afternoon will be interrupted with afternoon showers and a pop-up thunderstorm or two. Severe weather is not expected but the added rain will be enough to impact travel and of course those along creeks will want to watch changing conditions closely. Temperatures will rebound a bit from Thursday, as we’ll jump back up into the 70s for highs.

Saturday a cold front towards the west and change in jet stream orientation will help kick our stubborn low-pressure system out. Until then, morning showers are expected, some of which could still provide brief heavy rainfall. A few storms can’t be ruled out as our front crosses, but again, severe weather is not expected. Highs temperatures will reach the lower to middle 70s.

Sunday a few mountain showers in the morning are possible but towards the west, sunshine will be returning quickly! It’ll be a welcome sight for most and temperatures will rebound as we made a run toward the 80 degree mark in many locations.

Monday another cold front from the west looks to approach from the west. The timing of this front will ultimately determine whether we see more showers or general thunderstorms, but for now, each will be possible with highs near 80 degrees.

Tuesday a few morning showers are likely for the mountains but elsewhere we start to dry out and bring back the sunshine. Cloudy skies in the morning break away to partly sunny skies by the evening. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Wednesday returns the chances for a few showers, which will help keep temperatures held down, as highs remain in the 70s once again. Showers look to be pretty scattered in nature at this point but umbrella-worthy.

Thursday sees high pressure make a return to the two Virginias, which will allow the summertime heat any have been seeking to begin to return. High temperatures look to make a run back up toward 80 degrees once again.

In your extended day forecast, we get a good run on some dry days but rain quickly returns by the following weekend, this time with a few thunderstorms in the mix. High temperatures will occasionally peak in the lower 80s with a lot of 70s ahead with that summer feel taking its sweet time working its way in.

TONIGHT

Steady showers early, isolated showers toward dawn. Lows in the middle to upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Scattered shower and storm chances continue. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY

AM showers, some clearing PM. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Isolated mountain sprinkle or two. Otherwise, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY

Scattered showers and storms. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY

More scattered showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Few sprinkles, but at least no storms! Highs near 70.

THURSDAY

Sunshine returns, nice and warm! Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Isolated storms, summer-like. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY

Few pop-up storms. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the lower 80s.