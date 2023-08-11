Tonight features mostly clear skies – this will be perfect for viewing the Perseids meteor shower, which peaks this weekend! Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 60s.

Saturday continues the trend of the risk for a couple of storms on the weekend, with a weak frontal system crossing lately in the day. Out ahead of it, warmer and slightly more humid air will move into the region and that should support at least a couple of pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Although our severe weather risk is very low overall, a strong wind gust or two in the strongest storms can’t be ruled out. There will be plenty of dry time, with highs in the middle 80s.

Sunday increases our southerly flow – this means more humidity into the mix for southern West Virginia and subsequently a couple more showers and storms. Storms will be slow-movers in the afternoon, and so though many people will remain dry, those that do see storms could see brief locally heavy rainfall and plenty of lightning, with highs in the lower 80s.

Monday brings back the severe weather threat, with yet another negatively-tilted trough across the Great Lakes that will extend into our region, just like what we saw last Monday. Though not as vigorous as this past Monday, this will be yet another Great Lakes low pressure system – the threat for a couple of severe storms is possible. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting our region as an area to watch on Monday and we will continue to monitor our threat for severe weather closely, with damaging wind gusts, hail, lightning and torrential rainfall the primary threats. The best chance for this severe weather threat at this point looks to be during the late afternoon and into the early evening. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

Tuesday looks to provide a little taste of fall behind Monday’s storm system with a northwesterly breeze kicking in and high temperatures only in the middle 70s!

Wednesday also looks great with high pressure still in control – plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s, close to 80 degrees.

Thursday brings in a touch more heat and humidity, which could pop an isolated shower. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Friday continues that risk for an isolated shower or two, with plenty of sunshine otherwise, and high temperatures around 80.

Looking ahead in your extended forecast, the summertime warmth is looking promising to return toward the middle of August with a ridge of high pressure returning. A few good days of dry weather and sunshine as a result look likely for the second half of the fair.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear, starry skies. Lows in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY

Couple of isolated PM storms. Highs in middle 80s.

SUNDAY

Few isolated storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY

Scattered storms likely, some strong. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny – cooler! Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Nice! Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

FRIDAY

Isolated storms. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.