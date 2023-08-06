Sunday morning starts off with increased cloud cover from the west. A few morning showers are possible for anyone west of the I-77 corridor, but the bulk of showers/storms will hold off until the early afternoon. This is when pop-up showers and thunderstorms will appear thanks to the heat and humidity. One or two can be strong to severe with the biggest risks being damaging winds and heavy downpours. Afternoon highs will top off in the low 80s. We will see a short break from the showers/storms Sunday night before another round of showers crosses through Monday morning.

Monday starts off with a few showers in the morning, making for a tricky commute to begin the work week. We’ll see a tiny break during the middle morning hours before an organized cold front arrives in the afternoon. The present heat, with afternoon highs in the low 80s, combined with the humidity will make for an active afternoon. A few strong storms will once again be possible, with damaging winds and heavy downpours being the biggest threats. As the front slides off to the east, we’ll notice a reduction in thunderstorm activity into Monday night, but a few showers will continue to linger into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will see a morning filled with cloudy skies. Sunshine will be tough to come by for the morning commute until better chances arrive for the afternoon, which will help our afternoon highs get in the upper 70s. Showers will linger, with the best chances being east of the I-77 corridor. Any remaining showers will decrease Tuesday night.

Wednesday starts the morning off with some fog across the mountains. Outside of some fog, Wednesday will be a good day to recover from the past few days as we see sunny skies. Past the evening, we’ll see clouds increase, as a new weather system brings showers overnight. The hints of sun we do see will help our temperatures make a run for the 80s.

Thursday sees the morning start off under cloudy skies and passing showers. These showers will continue throughout most of our Thursday, but we will also see plenty of breaks during this time. For anyone who is interested to attend the start of the State Fair of West Virginia, pack an umbrella just in case as afternoon highs rise into the low 80s.

Friday morning will be a foggy morning, especially for areas that saw showers on Thursday. The fog will burn off as we get closer to noon, and the mixture of sun and clouds will help us get into the low 80s. An afternoon thunderstorm or two will persist on Friday, but we’ll see lots of breaks to end our work week.

Saturday begins the weekend with a mild and muggy morning in the 60s. This will be followed with a partly sunny day as afternoon highs climb back into the low 80s. The heat and humidity will combine to form up some afternoon thunderstorms. However, these storms will decrease as we lose any daytime heating in the evening.

In your extended forecast, a summertime pattern remains for both West Virginia and Virginia. We’ll see afternoon highs remain in the 80s with humidity levels staying on the muggy side. Both will have the chance to spark off afternoon showers and storms heading into next weekend. If you have plans to head out to the state fair, pack the rain jacket and remember to follow our StormTracker 59 app for a look into our interactive radar.

SUNDAY

More dry time. Stray PM storm. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY

Afternoon storms. Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 80s.