Merry Christmas! Hopefully you and your family have had a wonderful Christmas!

Tonight will be breezy and dreary at times, as an area of low pressure over the Great Lakes continues to spin. A southerly flow out ahead of it is providing warm but more moist conditions, and along a front associated with that low pressure system we are seeing rain!

Rain shower chances will continue off and on throughout the night in scattered form, with temperatures only dropping back into the mid 40s. Watch for ponding on area roadways and if you have Christmas decorations, consider pinning them if you haven’t already, with occasional wind gusts of 30 mph possible.

Tuesday is a wet day for those celebrating Kwanzaa. A weak area of low pressure is going to form along the aforementioned front providing showers for tonight. That front will slide through on Tuesday, but with a new low pressure forming, yet more dreary conditions will be expected. Expect rain showers, which could be steady at times, in the region. High temperatures will be mild once again with the front not crossing until late, as we see highs in the mid 50s. Rainfall totals between now and Tuesday night will be near a half inch for most, with heavier totals possible over the mountains.

Wednesday sees our front finally cross before dawn. This will allow temperatures to be mild in the morning but drop a bit during the afternoon. Rain showers will be likely, especially early, which could be on the steady side once again before lunchtime. Showers during the afternoon will become a bit more scattered to even isolated in nature. High temperatures will be around lunchtime in the low 50s with temperatures dropping into the 40s during the late afternoon.

Thursday unfortunately keeps the clouds around with an upper-level low pressure system spinning and meandering around the region. This feature will stick around for Thursday and Friday, keeping clouds around. Though these systems typically don’t bring a lot of precipitation to the region, it will make for gloomy conditions at times. Highs will be colder, in the mid 40s with some snow showers possible over the high mountains Thursday night into Friday with a northwest flow picking up. Accumulations at this juncture look to be held primarily to the mountain spots.

Friday will be a cold day for the two Virginias, as our region will be impacted by a stout northwest breeze. Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions will be accompanied by scattered snow showers. Light accumulations look possible for the high mountain spots Friday, with nuisance snow flurries expected elsewhere. High temperatures will be below average with the clouds and northwest flow in the mid 30s.

Saturday finally begins to see our unsettled weather pattern break, with sunshine returning by the afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 30s – still cold but at least the sunshine will return!

New Year’s Eve brings an area of high pressure back to the region to our south. This will give us a westerly breeze, so we will warm us up to around normal for this time of year in the mid 40s. Folks celebrating New Year’s Eve look to be dry but it’ll be chilly, with overnight lows dipping back into the mid 20s.

Monday continues our sunny trend despite a weak front pushing through. That will likely cool temperatures down a touch into the low 40s for highs but the dry pattern persists for a little while longer.

Looking ahead, the new year of 2024 is trending colder. In addition, the pattern is looking a bit more on the unsettled side, as the typical El Nino pattern begins to look its part. This means that some showery days look to be on the horizon for the first couple of weeks of 2024 – the question for snow lovers is whether we can get enough cold air into the region for rain to switch to snow – we should have some chances ahead! Please help us build our weather photo gallery! We’d love to see your snow photos – head over to our website and head to the Weather Together tab to upload yours so we can share them on air!

TONIGHT

Rain likely, which could be steady at times. Watch for ponding on area roadways – lows in the mid 40s.

KWANZAA

Rain showers likely once again. Dreary at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Shower chances continue. Gloomy. Highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY

Mix of rain and snow showers. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Snow showers likely. Cold! Highs in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Still cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy. Isolated shower or two. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Mix of rain and snow showers. Highs in the 40s.