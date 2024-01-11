GHENT, WV (WVNS) – Yet another strong low-pressure system is impacting our region, with strong wind gusts capable of causing power outages and brief but heavy rain on the way. Your StormTracker 59 Team breaks down the forecast, what to watch for, and the impacts expected for our area:

Current Weather Alerts

HIGH WIND WARNING : Southeastern Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and northwest Pocahontas counties from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Wind gusts up to 65 mph are expected with sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph. Power outages are expected, with downed trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult.

: Southeastern Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and northwest Pocahontas counties from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Wind gusts up to 65 mph are expected with sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph. Power outages are expected, with downed trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult. WIND ADVISORY: Pocahontas, Fayette, Nicholas, western Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, McDowell, Wyoming and Raleigh counties. Wind gusts up to 55 mph expected. For areas also in the High Wind Warning, these advisories extend out until 8 a.m. Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. For the rest of the counties, the advisories end at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Friday Morning – Noon (7am – 12pm)

Friday morning will begin on a dry note, with clouds on the increase. A southeast breeze will steadily pick up in the morning and by the time we head into lunchtime, a few showers will begin to work into the region, arriving first in our western counties.

By noontime, wind gusts in excess of 50 mph will be possible. Our strongest wind gusts will arrive as we head into the early to middle afternoon with a low-level jet passing through.

Impacts: Power outage issues begin to develop near lunchtime and difficulty traveling.

Friday Afternoon – Early Evening (12pm – 8pm)

The strongest wind gusts will take place Friday afternoon, primarily between the early and middle afternoon. It is during this timeframe that our counties under a High Wind Warning could see wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. Area-wide, wind gusts will certainly be strong enough to enable power outage concerns.

In addition to the strong wind gusts, brief but potentially heavy rain will fall as the front itself crosses our region around dinnertime Friday. There is just enough instability to perhaps allow for a rumble or two of thunder to go along with the rain.

Though our flood threat overall is low, ponding on roadways will be a good bet, especially considering how wet we’ve been over the last couple of days. Combine that with strong wind gusts persisting through the evening rush and we’re looking at a treacherous drive Friday evening.

Impacts: Power outages, flying debris, downed trees and power lines and ponding on roadways.

Friday Night – Saturday Morning (8pm Friday – 12pm Saturday)

By Friday night, our front will have crossed and that will allow wind gusts to begin to relax. We’ll still see gusts through the night potentially in excess of 30 mph, but not the 50 to 60 mph wind gusts that are expected during the afternoon earlier in the day.

Temperatures will drop quickly behind our front, dropping below freezing before dawn on Saturday. This will create the risk for black ice in the region. Untreated roadways, bridges and overpasses will be of most concern for freezing with temperatures falling back into the low and mid 20s.

We’ll have rain showers switch over to snow squalls late Friday night, which like Wednesday morning, could produce visibility issues and some slick travel, especially in combination with the potential for black ice. Snow showers will linger into the mid-morning before fading by lunchtime. Despite improving conditions Saturday, we will remain breezy, with wind gusts in excess of 30 mph possible, as well as cold – highs will only push to around freezing.

Impacts: Black ice, slick spots under squalls and cold wind chill values.