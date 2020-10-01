Tips to protect your gardens in the winter

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — It is already fall, which means cold temperatures are right around the corner across the two Virginia’s. It is now time to start thinking about protecting your plants and gardens.

Bring in your house plants when temperatures drop into the 30’s and 40’s at night, and cover sensitive vegetation. Marcus McGuire at Sprouting Farms gave us a list of some plants that don’t fair well in the cold.

“If you’re trying to grow tomatoes right now, it would be extremely hard,” McGuire said. “Tomatoes need a lot of light and heat to be able to grow, [like] corn… pretty much stuff that grows during the summertime.”

McGuire also said to get help preparing your garden for winter. It’s more than a one person job especially during the winter months.

“It’s like a kid really. You got to keep good care of it, feed it, love it, and nurture it,” McGuire said. “It will grow good.”