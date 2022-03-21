Tonight will bring increasing clouds and temperatures will be more mild than they were last night. Most of us drop into the low and mid 40s to start the day on Tuesday. We stay dry as we head into the overnight hours leading to a dry morning commute.

Tuesday, is another day to enjoy with a mild start in the 40s. We’ll work our way back up into the upper 60s with more locations hitting 70. We’ll stay dry most of the day with increasing clouds after midday. After that clouds build in with mostly cloudy skies for the early evening. Scattered showers follow for the overnight hours. Heaviest rain holds off for our early Wednesday morning.

West Virginia will hold a statewide tornado drill at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The test is designed to make sure the state and its residents are ready in case the real thing happens. This is a great opportunity to discuss your severe weather plan with your family. Practicing your tornado action plan during the test could save your precious time during a real tornado. Find out more about this test here.

Wednesday a rather strong cold front and well defined system pushes through bringing with it rain and gusty winds throughout the whole day. The umbrella will be a necessity all day long. As the day progresses, watch for standing water on roadways and even a few rumbles of thunder. Highs still above average in the 60s.

We have a marginal risk for severe weather in place on Wednesday. This looks to mainly be in the morning and the early afternoon. Our biggest threat would be strong straight line winds.

Thursday we’ll see rain once again with a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon before clouds once again build back in for the evening with showers overnight. Spring isn’t just about warmer temps, it’s also about spring showers. The unsettled pattern continues on but at least highs are back in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday brings more showers but more scattered in nature for the first part of the day. We try to clear things up with drier air Friday night but we aren’t out of the wood yet. From scattered showers in the morning to isolated showers in the evening springs showers remain a possibility. We start to cool off a bit with highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday brings more moisture into the region with scattered showers throughout the day. Highs still near average in the low 50s. Sunshine here or there will be a treat outside of the showers roaming the area. Saturday night colder air rushes in. A mountain snow flurry not impossible Saturday night.

Sunday starts off chilly with a few mountain flurries and mix precipitation. We’ll fall below average with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s. Icy roadways will be a problem early morning and evening.

Through the extended forecast the unsettled pattern continues on and temps dip back into the upper 40s and low 50s as the turbulent month of March pushes on.

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.



TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Milder with lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Increasing clouds. Dry through the day with a few showers late in the evening. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

All day rain. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Sct. rain. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY:

Showers / Mtn. PM Mix. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

More Sunshine. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.