Quiet and above average the next few days

Tonight we stay quiet and seasonable, though it might be a bit breezy at times as a moisture starved front passes nearby. Other than that, there’s not much to see except for clear skies and low temperatures into the 40s.

Monday looks just as nice as the weekend with highs returning to the mid and upper 60s for most. The sun will be out and about as well thanks to high pressure! Just don’t forget the sunscreen again, as the UV index remains high on these sunny days.

Tuesday we keep it dry and sunny again due to high pressure. Some clouds could work their way in by the evening hours, and maybe a stray shower, but that would be the extent of it! Highs stay in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday we maintain the warmth from the day before but it won’t be a carbon copy of Tuesday unfortunately. Chances for some showers and clouds return at this point ahead of an approaching low pressure system, though most if any rain looks to hold off until the second half of the day into the evening hours mostly. Clouds will build through the day though, so expect diminishing sunshine.

Thursday better chances for rain make themselves known, with some thunder possible as highs get into the low 70s. Flooding concerns aren’t on the table at the moment with rain re-entering the forecast, after a several day dry stretch this will likely be fairly beneficial to the plant life around the region as things continue ‘greening’ up.

Friday some rain hangs on, namely in the form of some isolated thunderstorms. Our severe risk is negligible with these but they will disrupt any afternoon plans you might have! Outside of the occasional thunderstorms we will see some sun at times and stay fairly mild. Everyone should remain in the the 70s.

Saturday we slowly continue to dry out with a few showers and thunderstorms still possible across most of the area. We’re a little cooler than the day before but we should still get near or above 70 for most of the area.

In the extended forecast, some chances for rain hold on into early next week but the forecast is trending drier and sunnier for now so there’s a shot at some more dry time on the books. Highs stay above average into the mid and upper 60s for most of next week too!

