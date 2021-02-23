Quiet and Breezy Tonight. Warmer Tomorrow

Tonight will bring mostly clear skies and temperatures will be a degree or two warmer than we were last night. Most will end up on either side of the freezing mark in the low 30s. Road conditions should be fine throughout the evening and into the morning commute. We do remain breezy though, so keep that in mind.

Wednesday is a very similar story to Tuesday except it’s EVEN WARMER! We’re talking highs in the upper 50s and the low 60s possibly for the coal fields. We see more sun and a nice south westerly wind. It will be a mainly dry day, but we could see a few showers try to creep in during the evening hours. This would be quick moving and most are dry again by Thursday afternoon.

A few showers will be possible to start Thursday, but clear out quickly. We get cold enough that we could see some flakes try to mix in, but this won’t amount to anything. We will keep clouds around though and that will keep our temperatures cooler. Highs will be back to or a bit below average in the low and mid 40s

Friday, we see a chance for some showers throughout the day with mixing likely across the mountains. This won’t be a very organized system so precipitation chances are on the low for the day time. Highs hover around the low 40s for most. It also looks like the best chance for showers will be in the mountains and our southern counties. If we do see any wintry weather, it won’t amount to much.

Saturday we take another shot at the 50s across the low elevations while the mountains get stuck into another round of near freezing temps as a rain maker makes it way through. For most once again just some plain old rain. For the mountains likely to be another sloppy wet snow event. It doesn’t look like a lot of snow at this point, but some.

Sunday a fairly similar story plays out as another wave of low pressure rides up a stalled frontal boundary. Most end up back in the upper 40s and low 50s while the mountains maintain just enough cold to at least see some snow mixed in.

In the extended forecast there are hints that we might exit this above and near average temperature pattern we’re in this week and get some colder weather going again as we head into March. This also accompanies at least one storm signal making it’s way through this period too. For now, we’ll leave it that there is, as there always is, a lot of uncertainty in this period. We’ll update this as we know more!

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear, gusty. Lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking pleasant and dry. A shower after dark. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Some showers possible to start the day, then drying. Cooler. Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Unsettled in the morning. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry with highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet with highs in the 40s.