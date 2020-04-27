Quiet and Chilly Tonight

This evening will bring increasing clouds. We will still be a bit chilly as lows fall back into the low 40s. Again we will be warm enough where widespread frost or freeze is not likely. We look to stay dry through much of the evening, but a few light showers will be possible as we approach the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday.

Tuesday looks unsettled. Showers look to be possible through much of the day though they will be scattered and light in nature. This does mean we will see clouds most of the day. A brief break of sun here or there is possible, but we are overall cloudy. Highs are expected to make it into the mid 60s, so we are at least going to be a bit warmer!

Wednesday brings the next chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms. We will see rain heavy at times and will have to keep an eye out for strong storms with gusty winds. Temperatures will still be warm ahead of the front as highs will be in the mid and upper 60s. We will be much cooler after the front passes.

Lingering showers are in the forecast for Thursday. This will mainly be in the morning hours before we gradually dry out for the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler as highs only make it into the low and mid 50s. We continue our dry stretch into Friday and will slowly warm up as highs on Friday will be closer to 60. A morning shower cannot be ruled out on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday are looking pretty dry at this point. We are also looking much warmer as highs make it back into the 70s! We will bring back more rain as we kick off the following week and look to remain unsettled through midweek.

While much of April has been below average. We are looking to end April on a fairly mild note. Severe weather season is now in full swing, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.





TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Still chilly with lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Much warmer. An isolated shower possible here or there throughout the day. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid and upper 60s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier after a morning shower. Cooler with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet and cool. A morning shower. Highs in the 50s to near 60.

SATURDAY:

Still looking dry. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY:

Keeping dry during the day. Some rain returns at night. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Still unsettled. highs in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 60s.

