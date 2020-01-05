Quiet and Chilly Tonight







DISCUSSION: Tonight is going to be breezy, but fairly quiet. Clouds hang around and that will keep temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. It will be a chilly night, especially when the wind gets going. Wind chill values will likely be in the low 20s. We stay dry through the evening.

Tonight’s Forecast

Monday will be quiet and sunshine returns. Winds die down, but we stay chilly as highs will be near average in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds will increase heading into the evening hours ahead of our next storm. Lows drop into the mid 20s.

The Day Ahead

Another round of rain and snow is on tap for Tuesday. Moisture moves in just in time for the morning commute and rain and snow could be heavy at times. On the bright side, this is very fast moving and snow showers taper off by the time we reach the late afternoon. Temperatures stay chilly with highs in the mid 30s. Some minor snow accumulation is possible. Some of us could pick up a bit more than what we saw Saturday night, but it’s still not looking like a major snowfall.

Next round of rain and snow

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, and we see temperatures start to warm up. Highs on Wednesday will be near 40 degrees while we reach 50 by Thursday. Clouds build in Thursday night ahead of our next round of rain.

Showers will begin to move in late Friday. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s and overnight lows stay in the 50s, so this is looking like a mainly rain event. Heavy rain is likely on Saturday with highs in the 60s. We will have to watch the flooding threat by Saturday afternoon. We dry out for Sunday and still stay pretty mild.

Despite temperatures returning near average for the start of the 2020, much of the next couple of week is looking warmer than average. With warmer temperatures continuing to dominate the pattern, it’s going to be tough to see any widespread snowfall during the period. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). If this warm pattern hold tights through the first half of the month, there’s a good chance we will see below normal snowfall totals for the January.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Snow showers, blustery conditions. Lows in the 20s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain/snow possible. Some accumulation. Highs in the 30s

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the 40s

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers return. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

SATURDAY:

Heavy rain likely. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

An early morning shower before we clear out. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 40s.





