Quiet and Chilly Tuesday, Snow Showers Wednesday Morning

Tuesday brings clearing conditions as partly cloudy skies return to the forecast. We won’t warm up much though with highs only in the 30s throughout the day. Winds will begin to die down by the afternoon, but even the slightest breeze will be able to knock our wind chill values down so expect those to be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Wednesday, as a quick-moving disturbance in the atmosphere slides over us, a small and disorganized low-pressure system will form over West Virginia. Initially, we might see some rain early in the morning, but we should transition to snow fairly quickly. A slick morning commute for some will lead to a slow start to the day as temperatures hover near the freezing mark. During the rest of the morning, snow will fall lightly, with only minor accumulations by the afternoon only a few lingering flurries will remain across the region.

Accumulations will be limited, but a dusting to a coating for most in the lower elevations is entirely possible while in the mountains a quick inch or two is possible.

Clouds clear out quickly through Thursday morning. After another chilly and slick start to the day, we do see some improvement by the afternoon hours with highs in the mid-40s. Any snow that did survive the day before will be gone before the afternoon even begins most likely.

Friday, a few leading showers are possible through the afternoon hours as another cold front builds off to our west. We’ll notice winds pick up out of the south about 5-15mph, and temperatures take a quick rebound as well back into the mid-50s for most.

Saturday, rain moves in during the morning and spends the day here. It will be heavy at times, and along with the wind visibility will be reduced on the roads so be mindful of travel during the day. Highs in the 60s will be complemented by lows in the 20s as cold air rushes in behind the front. This will lead to a changeover to snow in the mountains and some mixing in the low elevations before precipitation fully comes to an end.

Sunday, some lingering snow showers are possible for most before quickly ending in the morning. Accumulations are expected to be nil, due to the warm ground from the day before. Highs in the 30s are expected.

Monday brings a quick turnaround from Sunday temperature wise. We go from the 30s back to the 40s for most, as sunny skies and southerly winds become the dominant weather feature of the day. A strong area of high pressure is expected to build to our south and should last through the middle of December.

In the extended forecast, clear and drier weather looks likely as a strong ridge builds in the southeast. We’ll expect temperatures to rise to above-average levels around this time too, which this time of the year only means above the mid-40s!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

