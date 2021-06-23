Quiet and Cool Wednesday Night, Warmer and Sunny on Thursday

Wednesday night will bring cool temperatures yet again. It won’t be quite as cold as it was last night with most of us dropping into the low and mid 50s. We could see some upper 40s in Pocahontas county by the morning commute. We stay dry and quiet throughout the night.

Thursday ends up very similar to the day before, just a bit warmer. Highs should be in the upper 70s and low 80s as winds shift more out of the southeast as our high pressure begins to drift lazily towards the east coast and the Atlantic. We will notice a slight increase in humidity, but it will still be comfortable outside.

Friday, we’ll start out sunny for most with clouds building as the day goes on. Highs should be back in the 80s for most with winds picking up a bit out of the southwest. Overnight the chance of a stray shower will grow ahead of an approaching low.

Clouds will be abundant on Saturday, but they likely won’t do much rain-wise across the region until late as we head towards Sunday. Overall we will still see some breaks of sun through the day that combined with winds out of the southeast will make for a fairly hot and humid day in the 80s.

Sunday, we will see on and off showers and storms as our moisture feed off to the south continues to provide heat and humidity for them. In addition, the cold front attached to the warm front from the day before is helping these storms kick-off as it bumps up against our high pressure out in the Atlantic now.

Monday sees the trailing remnants of Sunday’s showers and storms. Cloudy conditions will remain with us as precipitation sticks around during the day. Highs will remain in the 80s for most with humid conditions sticking around.

Tuesday sees another rise of showers and isolated storms through the daytime. Most of these storms will be fueled by the sun peeking through the cloud cover, so once the day ends so will most of the showers and storms. Highs will be back to the mid 80s for most.

In the extended forecast, our stalled-out frontal system and our blocking high are set to battle it out for control over the area leading to a hot, humid, and unsettled few days across much of the east coast.

TONIGHT:

Quiet and cool. Lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Dry and warm with showers moving in late. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

A few isolated showers. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

A few isolated showers. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Iso. Showers Poss. PM. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Chance showers, mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still looking unsettled. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Our front tries to push through, widespread rain. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Trying to dry out. Lingering showers. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

SATURDAY:

Looking quieter. Highs in the 80s.