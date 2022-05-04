Wednesday night will be mainly dry and quiet. We will see increasing clouds throughout the evening, but our temperatures will be much cooler than last night. Temperatures drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. Watch for areas of patchy fog this evening as well.

Thursday, after clouds build back in overnight we’ll spend most of the day just cloudy and dry. Through the evening hours we’ll see a few showers pop up and slowly become more widespread overnight as a warm front passes through the area. Highs in the 70s.

Friday brings showers and storms for much of the day. A few breaks here and there aren’t out of the question but rain will be the theme of the day. Have your umbrella handy and continue to monitor local creeks and streams especially if you’ve had showers move over your area repeatedly this week. Highs cool slightly into the upper 60s and low 70s.

We will have to watch storms during the afternoon Friday. While widespread severe storms remain unlikely isolated strong to severe storms and lines of storms will be possible, with the risk increasing as you head further west. With the possibility of squall lines strong to damaging wind gusts will be the biggest concern with hail and isolated flooding being lesser but still present concerns. A marginal risk is already in place for our southern and western most counties for severe weather on Friday.

Saturday is still a soggy day with chances of rain through a majority of the day. A few rumbles of thunder through the afternoon shouldn’t come as a surprise either! Highs in the 60s.

Sunday, we begin to dry out and clear out. The risk for a few isolated showers will linger as our low pressure from the end of last week stalls out along the east coast, but those chances remain very low. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday, we continue to climb temperature wise thanks to clear skies across the two Virginias. With high pressure firmly in place, we’ll see plenty of sun on the way. Highs in the 70s.

Tuesday, not much to report. High pressure brings clear skies and highs back into the 70s. Just don’t forget to put some sunscreen on!

Through the extended forecast outside of the nuisance showers we begin to dry out across the region with sunnier skies returning. A warm is expected to with highs climbing through the 70s.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

