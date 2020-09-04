Quiet and Cooler Tonight. Beautiful Weekend

As we go through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening we are going to see skies clear. It’s looking great for high school football tonight. No matter what game you’re following, the weather should cooperate with clearing skies and comfortable temperatures. We will be in the 60s as the games begin and eventually drop into the upper 50s as they wrap up.

Clear skies tonight and lower dew points will allow temperatures to drop into the low and mid 50s. It will be a much cooler night than what we have been dealing with over the last several evenings. You may want to grab a jacket if you plan on staying out late or getting up early on Saturday morning.

We kick off our Labor Day Weekend with beautiful conditions. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s and it won’t be nearly as muggy as it has been. There could even bit a hint of fall in the air, especially as we get into the evening. Enjoy an abundance of sunshine and dry conditions.

Sunday brings more sunshine and warmer temperatures. We will see highs make it back into the 80s, but it will still be pretty pleasant out there. We are looking at similar conditions for Monday and Tuesday as well.

Rain looks to return by the middle and end of next week. Showers and storms are in the forecast Wednesday through Friday at this point, but we do look to dry out by next weekend. Luckily the several days of dry weather will help us lower the flooding threat for next week.

The long term forecast has a nice start to the next workweek but strong signals are pointing to mid-week to be our next good shot at a soaking rain. To far out to say for sure now, but we’ll keep you in the loop as we get closer.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Skies clear. Chillier temperatures in the low and mid 50s.

SATURDAY:

Fairly quiet. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Looking great! Highs in the 70s to near 80.

MONDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

TUESDAY:

More clouds, but still dry. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Slight afternoon rain chances. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Looking good! Highs in the 80s.