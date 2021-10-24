Quiet and mild tonight, severe weather moves in Monday

Tonight continues to stay dry and mild as southwest winds push in warm southern air. This is due to a storm system towards our west lifting in that mild air. We’ll stay dry tonight as clouds begin to increase for the evening. It’s during the overnight hours we could see a few sprinkles closer to Monday morning. Lows tonight stay in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday sees a cold front move in bringing clouds, rain, thunderstorms, and the threat of severe weather. Several rounds of thunderstorms will move through beginning in the late morning and early afternoon. It’s when we get to the late afternoon and early evening that we could see strong to severe weather move from west to east. We are mild with highs in the 70s but the cold front will usher in cold air allowing temps to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s by Monday night.





Monday’s severe weather will be determined by a few factors concerning conditions in our upper atmosphere. Strong winds in excess of 40mph with a few storms are expected but conditions appear right for the development of a brief spin-up tornado as the cold front transitions across the region between 1 pm and 6 pm. While a small risk, it would be worth thinking about a plan now, just in case you need to act.





Tuesday, rain lingers for the mountains as winds shift out of the northwest following our most recent front. Clouds will still be around too, but they will break up a bit more as the day goes on bringing some sun back into play outside of the highest elevations. Highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday, we’re sandwiched between our exiting front and an approaching front. Clear skies will take hold briefly across the region giving us a chance to dry out and get outside during the day. Winds out of the south will help to boost temperatures to the upper 50s and low 60s in the two Virginias.

Thursday, another cold front is expected to push through the region. Currently, this looks to be stronger than the previous two fronts, meaning chances for heavier rain and much cooler air on the back end of it. For now, it’s still too far out to talk too many specifics so be sure to check back often.

Friday will see showers hanging around for the first half of the day as the system that brought us rain Thursday hangs up a bit in our region. Unlike the energetic nature of Thursday’s stormy weather, Friday will see more general showers and downpours. Another shot of cold air moves in for the evening with lows getting down into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Saturday tries to dry out with only a lingering sprinkle or two for our mountains but general clearing is expected in the afternoon. Don’t expect the sunshine to help warm us up as highs are stuck in the low 50s with some higher elevations not getting out of the 40s.

In the extended forecast, cooler air works its way in as our front exits sending highs back into the 50s. Long-range forecasts continue the unsettled pattern with more shots of cold air possible for the end of October.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

