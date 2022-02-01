Quiet and Mild Tuesday

Tuesday we continue to see quiet conditions with sunny skies through that day. More will reach for the 40s with the possibility of a 50-degree reading or two popping their head in by the afternoon as the combination of more sun, and winds out of the south put in some work.

Wednesday remains above average as southerly winds and some sunshine help warm us up. Southerly flow will be enhanced by a cold front slowly moving in from the west, this little boost will push a lot of us into the 50s by the afternoon hours. Sunny skies will remain for most of the day, but clouds will eventually thicken up with showers through the late evening and overnight hours building in. Most rain looks to be after sunset.

Thursday rain looks likely through most of the day as our front stretches out over us. Rain won’t be consistent with it coming and going through the day, it is likely though we’ll see a decent shot of rain in the morning and the evening where it is steadier. We remain fairly mild through much of the day, in the 50s, with temperatures only moving a few degrees in either direction.

Friday as we end up behind the cold front we start the day much chillier back into the 30s as we transition from rain to a brief wintry mix and some freezing drizzle specifically west of the mountains early in the morning. This won’t last long but as cold air funnels in the rest of the day we will need to watch out for ice on the roads, and walkways. Highs in the 30s.

Rainfall totals overall will climb over an inch through Friday morning, this could be enough to warrant some isolated high water issues but will not be a widespread issue most likely. What’s working in our favor is the warm weather leading up to this event will melt a lot of the snow before the rain begins, but along the higher elevations, the risk for run-off is increased leading to the low risk of flooding around the region.

Saturday is looking clear and crisp with sunny skies returning thanks to high pressure. We will be chilly though as winds shift out of the northwest, keeping highs in the 30s for most. Some icy patches will still be lingering on the roads at this point.

Sunday, We see some improvements temperature-wise with some back in the 40s, while the rest of us sit back into the upper 30s. Mostly clear skies will remain through the morning hours, but eventually, we do see clouds build in during the evening which could be accompanied by some wintry mix and snow showers depending on when it picks up.

Monday, some lingering unsettled weather will be around in the morning mainly in the form of snow showers as temperatures drop back below freezing from Sunday night. The rest of the day will be spent slowly clearing out as high pressure moves in. Highs will be similar to Sunday back into the upper 30s.

Through the extended forecast some signs of a warmup are looking possible but for now, we’ll leave a healthy bit of uncertainty with that as this winter has been volatile so far its hard to say for certain this far out. Otherwise, what we can put more confidence in is that it does look drier through this period at least.

