Quiet, but Chilly Tonight

Tonight will be a quiet, but cool evening. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s and low 40s to begin our Tuesday. We will stay dry through the night and skies remain mostly clear all the way through the morning commute.

Tuesday, most should break the 60-degree mark as we see a quick wind shift which should help to provide some warmer air into the area as another front is set to push by. Some brief clearing with some sunshine is possible through the morning and early afternoon, but as the evening goes on clouds will thicken back up. Highs could even make a run for the upper 60s by the afternoon. A shower or two will be possible through the late afternoon and evening, but most will be dry. For now.

Wednesday on the back of the cold front we’re cool with steady rain in the morning and showers through the afternoon. We could even see some mixing throughout the day. Highs will only be in the 40s for most with some stuck in the upper 30s. Some mixing and even just plain old snow is likely across the entire area overnight as temperatures drop back below freezing for most.

Thursday we’re really feeling the effects of being behind another cold front. Morning lows will be near freezing while daytime highs with the current forecast will hover near the 40s. We will be dry at least as high pressure is in control at this point.

Friday we’ll see temperatures rise but will still fall below average into the 50s for most. The first half of the day will be fairly sunny while the second half into the evening will features clouds thickening and rain starting as we head into Saturday.

Saturday will be a washout so be sure to plan accordingly. Rain is pretty much expected all day as another slow-moving system pushes its way through the area. Temperatures will be in the 50s and lows 60s at least so it won’t be a cold rain.

The extended forecast hints at some of the warmest air of the year making it’s way in to end out the month of April. For now we’ll have to take the forecast with a grain of salt but it is nice to see the 70s return to the 10-day!

TONIGHT:

Quiet and cool. Lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain at times, cloudy. Some mixing possible. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out after AM mix. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain at times. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Drier. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

More sun. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine remains. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds return. Highs in the low 70s.