Quiet for now but rain returns Sunday evening

Tonight we clear up as high pressure slides across the north. This will allow us to lose the afternoon heat dropping temps back through the 40s and settling back into the low 30s. Winds remain relatively calm overnight.



Sunday, starts off clear with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Rain moves in late in the evening as a new low pressure builds off to our southwest. Rain will pick up in coverage through the night with steady rain holding off until Monday morning. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.



Monday, rain, and wind make a return to the forecast. Steady rain is expected through much of the daylight hours as a cold front pulls through. This should be a beneficial rain for everyone, not enough to make up for the dry November we had but it will put a dent in it. In the evening on Monday, we could see a quick changeover to snow as cold air rushes in behind our front. Timing will be tricky on that, but the chances are growing for now. Highs in the low 40s, lows in the 20s.

Tuesday, we’ll get chilly enough for a few lingering showers to change over to snow for our higher elevations. Not expecting accumulations but a reminder we are in December. Showers and flurries will come to an end for the afternoon before another system moves in for the overnight. Highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday starts off with a wintery mix that changes back to rain for the afternoon. Some showers may be heavy at times. Afternoon highs move back into the 40s. Rain remains through the evening with a change back over to a wintery mix and snow showers after sunset. Highest elevations could see a dusting by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be cloudy to start with a few snow showers for the eastern mountain counties keeping the dusting of snow fresh for the morning. Afternoon highs get back into the mid to upper 40s. We’ll begin to clear up for the afternoon as showers and flurries come to an end.

Friday looks to remain dry and we’re warming back up thanks to a southwest flow developing. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs reaching back into the low to mid 50s.

In the extended forecast, at least one more chance for rain is hiding out towards the end of the 10-Day forecast. This would be a good feather in the cap for a kick-off to an active December, which we desperately need rain-wise. Generally warmer weather is expected through this period as well, which will be something to watch as it could be detrimental for snow lovers through the second half of the month.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT

Clear & chilly. Lows in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Increasing clouds. Rain holds off. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain through the day. Some pm mixing. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Mtn flurries early, dry afternoon, rain late. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mix to rain to mix. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Lingering showers with some wintry mix. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out and we’re warming up. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Rain to mix. Highs in the mid 30s.

MONDAY:

Clearing up. Chilly. Highs in the upper 30s.