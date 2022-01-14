Quiet for Now, High Impact Storm Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCHES:

7 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM MONDAY: SUMMERS, MONROE, GREENBRIER

1 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM MONDAY: MERCER, GILES, BLAND, TAZEWELL

7 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM MONDAY: POCAHONTAS, NICHOLAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING, MCDOWELL

Friday some remaining upslope snow is possible into the morning leading to some slick conditions across the region. Otherwise, we’ll dry out but remain cloudy throughout the day. We’ll see winds out of the northwest through the rest of the day too.

Saturday, we’re looking drier with even some breaks of sun possible. We’ll remain chilly though with some not even able to break the freezing mark by the afternoon. Overall a very classic cold winter day.

Sunday, we’ll see the first areas of snow begin to work their way in during the late morning and the early afternoon hours spreading from south to north. West of I-77 a “warm wedge” is expected to develop as cold air remains rapped along the western facing slopes of the mountains, and warmer air moves in aloft. This will start many areas out as a mix, with sleet and freezing rain possible. This will cut down on potential snowfall totals and create some fairly dangerous travel due to the ice. East of I-77 generally will start as snow and stay that way with heavy snow at times throughout the day. Plenty of cold air will be available in this area.

As the night goes on everyone will turn over to snow, we do have to watch for the risk of some dry-slotting where snow might end at times and then restart during the duration of the storm. This is very dependent on the exact track of the low pressure. Overall travel will be difficult to near impossible overnight and is not recommended, as winds will be gusting to 30+mph throughout the storm as well causing issues with blowing snow further reducing visibility.

Monday, we’ll see the tail end of our storm work its way out through the morning. Regardless of its track, west or east, behind the storm, we’ll watch a vigorous northwest flow begin to set up across the area. This will spark up lingering upslope snows throughout Monday. Additional accumulations will add up in the most persistent areas but overall will likely not be substantial. Highs in on Monday are expected to be in the 20s and 30s.

Snowfall totals will be a wide range from lowered totals due to mixing along the western coalfields to the highest accumulations across the mountains and eastern slope of Pocahontas and western Greenbrier counties.

Tuesday in the wake of our potential Sunday-Monday storm, we should see the last of any remaining upslope snows but for the most part, the forecast is looking drier but cloudier through the day. Highs will struggle to above the freezing mark through the afternoon though as winds out of the northwest continue.

Wednesday, highs make a rebound to the upper 30s and low 40s. Just about seasonable for this time of year too. We could even break some sunshine out too!

In the extended forecast, unsettled weather remains in the forecast with some more storm signals still popping up. We remain cold through this period too, with more chilly Canadian air looking to pay a visit as well.

FRIDAY:

Am snow showers, drying out. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Snow showers possible. Accumulating snow Sunday evening through Monday afternoon is also possible. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Chance snow showers to start the day. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Mountain snows. Highs in the low 30s and upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY:

Could squeeze out a few showers. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy. Highs in the 30s.