Quiet for the Next Two Days

Today we continue the dry streak as high pressure holds on tight, with temperatures making their way back to the upper 70s and low 80s. Tuesday also brings the return to a more southerly flow which helps in part to kick off the rise the in temperatures from Monday.

Overnight Tuesday we keep the clouds out of the picture one more time. Another quiet night is ahead for us. We even keep things a bit warmer than last night thanks to our more southerly flow lows in the upper 50s and low 60s are expected.

Wednesday we continue our drier stretch with temperatures continuing to warm up, highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected. At this point we are pumping in air from the south, which in part rises our temperatures and now our humidity too. High pressure makes it’s exit to our east opening the door for moisture to come pouring back into the area. Expect clouds to build with some showers possible by the overnight hours as we increase the heat and humidity. For the most part though, the day will be dry.

Best Chances in the overnight hours into Thursday Morning

By Thursday we get back to near 80, with our first chances to see rain and some thunderstorms return. These will mainly be during the afternoon hours. We will see some sunshine in between any showers and storms we see. It won’t be a complete washout, but you will want to keep an eye to the sky if you will be outdoors.

By Friday we continue to keep rain and thunderstorms in the forecast, but we keep temperatures in the 80s. Saturday brings a few more showers and storms before we dry out and we end the weekend on a quiet and warm note. It looks like some big time heat could be in the forecast as we move into the following week with dry conditions to begin the week.

Outside of our viewing area but of some interest is Tropical Depression 3 which has formed in the Bay of Campeche off of Central America. This is expected to strengthen into our third named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season ‘Cristobal’ in the coming days. For now it’s track just has it spinning around for a few days around the Central American Coast as there’s nothing there to steer it one way or another.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

A small shower chance in overnight hours, otherwise dry. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

More storms. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out! Highs in the upper 70s. MONDAY:

Highs in the mid 80s. Looking dry!

TUESDAY:

Even warmer and still fairly quiet. Highs in the upper 80s with a few spots near 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still looking dry. Highs in the 80s.