Wednesday will be another mild and straightforward day for most across the two Virginias. Plenty more sunshine is on the way, which will help temperatures climb back to the upper 70s especially west of the mountains/I-77. In the eastern half of the area temperatures will end up on the lower end of the 70s as winds out of the north pool cooler air along much of the east coast.

Thursday will see a few passing clouds with plenty of sunshine and dry weather as high pressure continues to protect us. Temperatures remain in the mid and upper 70s for another nice day before rain returns for Friday.

Friday while faced with growing amounts of cloud cover will stay on the drier side during the daylight hours, showers will become more likely during the evening and overnight. Temperatures stick to the mid and low 70s as cloud cover restricts sunshine during the afternoon.

Saturday will be a day mixed with rain and sunshine to start. Showers build in for the afternoon with more frequency with a few passing non-severe thunderstorms. This won’t be a complete washout of a day, but it will be good to remain mindful of your surroundings and only go for a short walk/hike just in case! Temperatures maintain steadily into the 70s.

Sunday, more of the same from Saturday. Cloudy and generally unsettled weather continue along with a few rumbles of thunder. This will at least help to keep pollen levels on the lower side through this weekend. Highs in the 70s.

Monday, a passing front, will bring another round of showers and storms through the afternoon hours. As of now no severe weather is expected. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday, the last of any pesky showers or storms will fizzle out during the day eventually leaving us with much clearer skies as high pressure slowly builds back in. Highs in the low 70s.

Through the extended forecast, we begin to dry out again after a brief spell of storms. We’ll have to watch these extended dry periods heading into this summer. It’s an easy way to end up in a drought! Highs stick to the 70s.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

