Friday will bring lots of clouds throughout the day. This will keep our temperatures cooler than average as highs struggle to make it out of the 40s. A few light rain showers are possible throughout the day, but much of the action will hold off until we get into the evening hours. Some mixing will be begin in the high terrain Friday night.

Saturday, rain and snow initially are expected along our western counties and western slopes of the mountains eventually transitioning to all snow as the day progresses. Cold air will be funneling in during the day, with the warmest temperatures through the morning hours. During the afternoon and the early evening, we transition from snow showers to the risk of seeing snow squalls across the region. These can quickly limit visibility, due to strong winds and briefly heavy snowfall rates. During this time travel needs to be taken with extra caution or even avoided.

Sunday starts and ends chilly. Morning lows will be into the 20s for most with afternoon highs struggling to get up to the upper 30s and low 40s. Some mountain snow showers will still be continuing for the morning hours bringing the possibility of an additional fluffy inch or two for the higher peaks before ending through the afternoon hours. Sunshine should become more abundant during the afternoon as well!

Monday, we remain dry but mostly cloudy during the day. Combined with winds still out the northwest, we’ll shoot for the low 40s but not everyone will make it there, especially across the mountains who will remain in the 30s. A few peeks of sun are possible at times!

Tuesday, as a warm front pushes south to north through our region some early morning mixing is possible before we quickly warm up as the front passes. Once we warm up we’ll transition to all rain for the remainder of the day. Rain will be steady at times but don’t expect a total washout! Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s are expected.

Wednesday as we end up between two halves of the same system we spend the day dry and on the sunnier side. Highs on the upper 60s are expected!

Thursday, the second half of our system from Tuesday arrives as a cold front barrels through the region. Steady rain, and gusty winds are likely, along with a few rumbles of thunder. This will be a day to keep an eye on! Highs in the low to mid 60s are expected.

Through the extended forecast, rain continues to into Friday as our system pulls away, a few thunderstorms may accompany it as a last hurrah. Saturday and Sunday have some signals for rain but chances will be kept low due to a lack of confidence right now.

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

FRIDAY:

A few sprinkles during the day, but mainly dry and cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY:

Chance of snow squalls! Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY:

Am snow in the mountains. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Brief mixing in the morning, scattered showers later. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Briefly dry. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Rain and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Chilly, maybe a showers or two. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

More of the same. Still cool in the 40s.

