Quiet Night. Nice Saturday. Severe Weather Possible Sunday

Tonight we will continue to see winds die down. It will be a quiet, but cooler night as temperatures drop back into the low 40s by the early morning hours. We stay dry with mainly clear skies which will lead to a nice start to our weekend.

Saturday isn’t looking bad, and is likely to be nicer of the two days for the weekend. A few clouds remain from the rain that went by during the end of the week but it does little to impact how nice the day will be as highs rocket back to the upper 60s and low 70s. By the late afternoon and early evening we will see clouds increase and a few showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible after dark.

Sunday morning thunderstorms re-enter the forecast, some will likely be strong to severe as many are just starting their day around sunrise and into the early parts of the afternoon. The greatest risk for the strongest storms will happen to the east of the mountains where the environment will likely be more favorable but once again everyone has a risk!

The rest of Sunday once the storms have passed shouldn’t be to bad. It’s likely we’ll have to deal with some gusty winds around 20-30mph if not stronger in the mountains, but the clouds should clear a bit and we can get some sun in for the afternoon. Highs should return to the 60s.

A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for some of our southwestern counties on Saturday. This would be after dark and heading into the early morning hours. Gusty winds are the main concern here. This threat is very low however, so severe weather is unlikely on Saturday.

Sunday is a different story. Most of the area is already under a 2 out of 5 (or slight) risk for severe weather. This means a few storms could be severe. The best chance looks to be first thing in the morning as the cold front passes. Gusty winds are still the primary concern. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. Another round of storms will be possible during the afternoon. Some of these could be strong to severe as well. Be sure to remain weather aware throughout the day.

Monday looks chilly behind Sunday’s cold front. highs retreat back to the 40s and 50s for most, bringing a slightly less than seasonable chill back into the air. We do remain dry for the day at least, and through the clouds the sun will make an appearance as well.

Tuesday, chances for some scattered showers make a return to the forecast. Temperatures will make a slight rebound by this point, most will make a return to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday, temperatures continue to climb back into the upper 60s for most, but it does come at the price of seeing some rain associated with it by the second half of the day. A line of showers and thunderstorms will work it’s way through likely past sunset along a cold front.

On the backend of Wednesday’s cold front we do have the possibility of some snow showers and mixing heading into Thursday morning. Likely nothing will stick due to the ground being to warm, but elevated surfaces, bridges and overpasses could be slick. We’re noticeably cooler and windier throughout the day as well with highs the in the 40s!

In the extended forecast we see a cool and dry start to April, most will be below average heading into Easter weekend.

