Quiet on Thursday, Rain Returns Late Friday

Thursday is looking like the last day we stay cooler than normal, this week at least. Highs will be a bit warmer than the day before climbing into the mid-70s for most through the afternoon. Clouds will be around at times but overall the day should remain dry and sunny.

Friday we keep high pressure in place for one more day. Winds are shifting out of south which will bring us back to the 80s for everyone. Sunshine will be with us through the day but clouds will thicken up by the evening hours as a cold front approaches for Saturday.

Friday night into Saturday morning a degrading line of storms along our front is expected to drop south into our region. The risk for severe weather lies off to our north and west, but if any of these storms do maintain their strength as they head south strong to possibly damaging winds will be the main risk we’re watching for. A small risk of flooding is also in place as some areas are still dealing with a lot of saturated ground from last week.





Saturday despite rain and clouds in the forecast highs should make it back to the 80s as winds pick up from the south ahead of our cold front. A few thunderstorms should be expected as the front passes, along with fairly gusty winds. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but keep checking back for updates. We will still see plenty of dry time and even a little bit of sunshine.

Sunday will end up fairly similar to Saturday, rain, a few thunderstorms, and clouds will all remain as we feel the ripple effects of the front from the day before. Highs will make it back to the 80s for everyone.

Monday holds a tricky forecast, for now, we’re keeping some chances for rain in the forecast as weather models struggle with how a system will evolve from the Gulf of Mexico. It will need to be watched and this forecast will change as the days go on. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday has the same issue as Monday. A lot of the forecast and the threat for the heaviest rain will depend on the speed and direction of the system in the Gulf. If it moves faster, the heaviest rain is on Monday alongc a cold front. Slower, more rain for Tuesday along the cold front. This will also be the deciding factor between the 70s and 80s for Tuesday as well.

By Wednesday, regardless of how Monday and Tuesday play out, we’ll be completely dry with some sunshine returning. We’ll be cooler back into the 70s for most but still fairly seasonable for this time of year.

In the extended forecast we’re looking to remain on the drier side of things with chances for rain not returning until the end of next week. Highs will be sticking to the upper 70s and low 80s.

