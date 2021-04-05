Quiet Pattern Continues

Tonight will be a quiet evening and more mild than the last few nights. We will watch temperatures drop into the low and mid 40s with light wind. We keep things dry all the way through the morning commute.

Tuesday we keep it mainly dry and sunny again due to high pressure. Some clouds could work their way in by the evening hours, and maybe a stray shower, but that would be the extent of it! Highs stay in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday we maintain the warmth from the day before but we add a very small rain chance. An area of low pressure will approach and bring increasing clouds. We are still warm with temperatures in the 70s. Showers look to hold off for the most part, but a stray shower is possible, mainly during the evening.

Thursday better chances for rain make themselves known, with some thunder possible as highs get into the low 70s. Flooding concerns aren’t on the table at the moment with rain re-entering the forecast, after a several day dry stretch this will likely be fairly beneficial to the plant life around the region as things continue ‘greening’ up.

Friday some rain hangs on, namely in the form of some isolated thunderstorms. Our severe risk is negligible with these but they will disrupt any afternoon plans you might have! Outside of the occasional thunderstorms we will see some sun at times and stay fairly mild. Everyone should remain in the 70s.

Saturday we slowly continue to dry out with a few showers and thunderstorms still possible across most of the area. We’re a little cooler than the day before but we should still get near or above 70 for most of the area.

In the extended forecast, some chances for rain to hold on into early next week but the forecast is trending drier and sunnier for now so there’s a shot at some more dry time on the books. Highs stay above average into the mid and upper 60s for most of next week too!

TONIGHT:

Quiet and clear. Lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible late. Overall dry and warm! Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mainly dry and quiet. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Overcast with a chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

More rain, mainly early. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Sunny and dry. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Quiet and pleasant. Highs in the 60s.