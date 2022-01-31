Quiet start Monday, rain holds off until later this week

Monday, high pressure to our north and south dry us out but won’t be close enough to clear us up completely. A few clouds here and there but will thin as the day progresses. The extra sunshine and southeast winds will help push us into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday we continue to see quiet conditions with sunny skies through that day. More will reach for the 40s with the possibility of a 50-degree reading or two popping their head in by the afternoon as the combination of more sun, and winds out of the south put in some work.

Wednesday remains above average as southerly winds and some sunshine help warm us up. Southerly flow will be enhanced by a cold front slowly moving in from the west, this little boost will push a lot of us into the 50s by the afternoon hours. Sunny skies will remain for most of the day, but clouds will eventually thicken up with showers through the late evening and overnight hours building in.

Thursday rain looks likely through most of the day as our front stretches out over us. At times the rain will be steady, but there will be breaks where it is more showery than anything. We’ll remain fairly mild through much of the day into the 40s with temperatures only moving a few degrees in either direction.

Friday as we end up behind the cold front we start the day much chillier back into the 30s as we transition from rain to a brief wintry mix early in the morning. This won’t last long but as cold air funnels in the rest of the day we will need to watch out for ice on the roads, and walkways. Highs in the 30s.

Saturday is looking clear and crisp with sunny skies returning thanks to high pressure. We will be chilly though as winds shift out of the northwest, keeping highs in the 30s for most. Some icy patches will still be lingering on the roads at this point.

Sunday, We see some improvements temperature wise with some back in the 40s, while the rest of us sit back into the upper 30s. Mostly clear skies will remain through the morning hours, but eventually, we do see clouds build in late. Overnight into early Monday morning, a few light snow showers are possible across the mountains as clouds build.

Through the extended forecast we will remain a little below average, but for the most part, we will be dry at least. Cold shots still look likely into the rest of the month so while the forecast may not have the drastic cold we saw in January don’t put your winter clothes away just yet.

