Quiet Start to the Week Monday

Monday, we start the day dry with a few isolated flurries across the highest elevations. Otherwise, we see overcast skies bringing mainly a gray day versus a wet one while the sun is up. Through the evening and overnight snow showers will begin across the mountains and spread south as a weak clipper system pushes through the area. Highs in the upper 30s are expected.

Tuesday, we’ll see snow showers through the early morning hours quickly come to an end as moisture exits the area along with our fading low pressure. This will make for a slow start to the day for many as roads are likely to be slick and in some cases snow covered. Some nuisance flurries could remain but should contribute little to any existing snowfall. Highs in the low 30s are expected.

Wednesday, we quickly dry out as high pressure moves into the area bringing clearer skies to the forecast. Those clearing skies will bring dangerous cold back for the morning though, with most walking out the door to the low teens and single digits. Highs won’t be much better, only climbing into the 20s as winds come out of the northwest.

Thursday, we start out brutally cold once again into the single digits and teens. We do at least stay dry for the daylight hours with sunshine holding on through the morning. Clouds will build in during the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front and a few light snow showers are possible overnight into Friday. Winds out of the south will get us above the freezing mark to the mid-30s for most.

Friday, snow showers are likely across much of the area as a cold front passes through. These will be persistent and could be heavy at times. Travel will be slow across much of the region as a result. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s are expected. Overnight lows into Saturday will return to the low teens and single digits.

Saturday, the last of the upslope snow showers will work their way through the highest elevations during the morning bringing some minor accumulations and a fresh layer of powder before opening for Snowshoe. Highs will be into the 20s by the afternoon keeping wind chill a big factor.

Sunday, after another very cold start, typical of this January, into the single digits we will swing back up to the low 30s for highs during the afternoon. Partially due to some sunshine, and partially due to a weak wind more or less out of the south.

In the extended forecast, we’re looking drier as trends are for our active pattern to begin to quiet down. If you’re sick of the cold the trends look to be in your favor too, as we start to see the first signals of warmer weather show up in the 10-Day.

MONDAY:

Snow showers redevelop tonight. Cold with highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Looking dry, but cold. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

FRIDAY:

Widespread snow showers. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

SATURDAY:

AM snow, clearing late. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

SUNDAY:

Warmer. Highs in the mid 30s.

MONDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s/low 30s.

TUESDAY:

Clearing. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.