Tonight keeps the clouds around once again, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping back into the 20s – it’ll be the first time we’ve been below freezing in quite some time!

Saturday provides a tranquil start to the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies once again and high temperatures in the middle 40s – slightly above average! Clouds will thicken up even more by the evening as our next storm system approaches from the south Saturday evening, which looks to impact us for Sunday.

Sunday is when we expect our storm system to arrive, as an upper level system spins out of the gulf and toward our region. Though the biggest impacts from this wintry season looks to be south of our area, some brief morning light freezing rain, followed by afternoon rain showers that will eventually switch over to snow showers is expected.

The timing of this storm system impacting our region does not favor a lot of accumulating snow, and those chances really drop as one travels north. A light grassy coating is possible at this point in many towns, with perhaps an inch or two of snow across our southern counties in Virginia. Despite modest snow totals, this could still create some slick travel Sunday evening during the big game, so be aware of that! Some small fine-tuning still will likely take place over the next 24 hours, so stay tuned for updates! Highs will be much cooler with the snow shower activity, with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

Monday we return the sunshine for the entire day. It’s a frosty start with many of us in the upper 20s but southwest winds and sunshine get to work early on as we push temps through the 30s and into the middle to upper 40s for highs – not a bad start to the work week overall!

Tuesday is also a nice day for February with more sunshine to start and only a few fair-weather clouds in the afternoon. Highs push into the lower to middle 50s once again as warmer air pushes in ahead of our next rain maker. Clouds increase Tuesday night into our Wednesday early morning with rain holding off until the very early hours of Wednesday.

Wednesday brings the chance of a shower or two as temperatures remain very warm. We’ll have a southerly breeze continuing to warm us up, with highs near 60 likely! There will still be plenty of dry time but skies will primarily be mostly cloudy. At least it’s a very warm day yet again!

Thursday looks to bring our next potent storm system into the picture, with a warm front likely to cross in the morning, a break where temperatures soar under a stout southerly breeze and then a strong cold front pushes through the region for the evening. Breezy conditions are expected, similar to what we expected this Thursday and high temperatures will once again be very warm out ahead of the front in the middle to upper 60s! Don’t be surprised to have some strong wind gusts north of 40 mph possible as this has the look of a potent storm system to it.

Friday will be much cooler behind the front passing through Thursday, with a few lingering flurries as a result of a northwesterly flow. Highs will only be in the middle 30s, so it’s a much colder pattern for a day or two – but it doesn’t look to be lasting long at all across the two Virginias.

In your extended forecast a few more soggy days ahead as we continue to see our jet stream fluctuate as we transition away from La Nina influences. The pattern of a few warm days followed by cooler days will be the result with showers here and there. Indications are still strong for a cool down late February with cold air returning late next week.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy and quiet. Lows in the middle 20s.

SATURDAY

Remaining mostly cloudy and cool, with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

SUNDAY

AM light freezing rain, PM rain showers, evening snow showers. Few slick spots likely! Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

MONDAY

Warming back up with sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY – VALENTINE’S DAY

Another nice day, warm. Highs in the lower to middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

A couple of showers possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY

Rain likely. Breezy! Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Flurries early, clearing PM. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY

Sunny skies but remaining cool. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny with a southerly flow in place. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY

Few rain showers possible. Highs in the middle 40s.