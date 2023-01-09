Clouds are on the increase tonight with weak trough to our northwest scooting through. Lows would be even colder without the clouds filtering in, as we drop down into the middle 20s.

That trough will move through on Tuesday, keeping the clouds hanging around. A few peaks of sunshine are possible, but it’s an overall mostly cloudy day with highs returning to the middle to upper 40s.

Wednesday keeps the clouds around, as that trough remains just to our northeast and close enough by to impact the clearing of our skies. With an area of high pressure down to the south, we’ll pick up a nice return flow as that southerly breeze pushes us up into the lower 50s.

Rain chances return on Thursday, with a stout front pushing through. At this point, the front looks to cross in the afternoon, keeping the morning hours dry for now, though overcast. By the afternoon, rain is likely, which could be briefly heavy as the front crosses, as well as gusty. Highs will be near 60 degrees but will drop quickly behind the front by dinnertime.

Friday brings snow chances around, as the back side of this frontal system continues to impact the region in addition to lake effect from Lake Michigan. Snow showers are likely at times throughout the day, with light accumulations of snow possible even for the lowlands. It’s not a huge deal, but a couple of inches of snow Friday into Saturday in the lowlands will be possible – we’ll fine-tune this threat as we progress through the week. Otherwise, it’s a great time for the ski resorts, as a few inches of snow on the ski slopes looks likely during this time frame. Highs on Friday will be in the middle 30s.

Saturday looks very cold with an arctic airmass in place and some residual flurries lingering. We’ll likely be stuck in the 20s for highs with no signs of sunshine just yet.

Sunday finally brings the sunshine back into the picture and we’ll warm up as a result, with highs in the upper 30s.

Monday is much warmer as we trend back on the warmer side of averages, with highs in the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead, next week looks mild for a few days, as we look to see temperatures return well above normal. It’s likely we’ll have high temperatures back into the 50s and perhaps 60s by midweek next week. The overall pattern appears unsettled though, with ample chances for rain during that timeframe. Aside from this Friday’s snow chances, no real chances for snow appear to be looming for the two Virginias for now.

