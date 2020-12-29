Quiet the next two days

Tuesday will start out cloudy, as we move through the afternoon skies will start to clear and the sun will shine but won’t warm us up much. Temperatures during the afternoon will only make it into the low to middle 30s.

Wednesday shows signs of improvement with highs rebounding to the 40s with more sun in the cards as well. High pressure is in control at this point, and is giving quiet a nice second to last day of the year.

For the LAST day of 2020, before we kiss this year goodbye we get to spend it in the 40s and 50s with an increasing southerly wind and building clouds. Rain looks to start up along a stalled frontal boundary from a system that’s already out to sea in the afternoon and continue on into the New Year from there as the main system approaches the area.

We start 2021 off on a rainy note. A VERY rainy note at that, we’re still fine tuning possible rain totals for the day but it looks like it could be a soaker with over an inch of rain possible. We’ll have to watch and see how this pans out but for now, I’d find the rain boots just in case. While the chances for the 60s still exist, there is still some uncertainty surrounding highs on Friday, for now we’ve back off into the 50s for highs!

Saturday we dry out with maybe a few light sprinkles into the morning hours. Sun will eventually make an appearance for many of us, but it won’t be until the afternoon. Highs make their way to the 40s for most, higher elevations will be stuck to the 30s.

Sunday has been trending towards a more unsettled day with rain and snow showers being a bit more widespread as the remaining upper level pieces of our NYE storm make their way out to sea. Highs will be into the 30s during the daytime so most snow that does fall will be sloppy and wet.

Monday looks clearer with more sun possible as high pressure begins to move into the area. Temperature wise, even with the sun out, it shouldn’t be much warmer than Sunday was.

In the extended forecast temperatures are holding steadily above average with the 40s poking their head into the picture across all three days. A few chances for showers remain in the forecast for next Wednesday, rain chances have been kept low for the time being.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

