Quiet Through the Weekend, Active Work Week Ahead

Tonight, we’ll see calm and quiet conditions continue to prevail thanks to high pressure. Overnight lows will take a bit of a hit due to the quiet and clear weather but we will be warmer than last night. Most should be in the 40s for lows.

Tomorrow more sunny weather is with us but there will be some noticeable changes versus the day before as winds begin to increase a little ahead of an approaching warm front. A little extra humidity will be noticeable too, but the real kicker will be the highs. Most should be back in the upper 70s and for a select few the low 80s.

Monday is a day to be weather-aware as a few strong storms are on the table late in the day and towards the overnight hours. This will all be as a warm front along one of several waves of low pressure moves it’s way in late in the day. Highs will be into the mid-70s ahead of our storms which will cool us off a bit when they spark up.

Strong winds and small hail will be the main concerns especially in the western half of the region. Our tornado risk is low but also not zero. Isolated flooding issues are also possible as behind the warm front will be a moisture-rich air mass capable of producing some heavy downpours.

Tuesday we spend in between fronts, but it does little to lower our rain chances. With plenty of moisture in place, temperatures back in the 70s, and mostly clear skies during the morning and early afternoon we have a good recipe for strong and possibly severe storms. Strong winds, hail, and isolated flooding will be our chief concerns.

Wednesday we keep riding the train of active weather with the cold front that was associated with our warm front from Monday finally set to pass us by. This will prompt another round of storms, and another day you’ll need to be weather aware. As we get a bit closer we’ll get into more details for the day. Highs will remain in the upper 70s.

Thursday has the potential to remain on the drier side, for the daylight hours at least, which will be a welcome change of pace after the last few days. We’ll be noticeably cooler though with highs back towards the 60s thanks to Wednesday’s cold front. Rain will return late in the day and overnight as an upper-level system pushes through.

Friday our rain chances are slowly decreasing through the day as our upper-level disturbance weasels it’s way out of the area. Highs drop further today than they did the day before into the mid 50s for most as our digging UL system opens the door to more northern air.

Saturday we dip to our lowest point temperature wise with highs in the mid to low 50s. Rain chances at this point are very low but the occasional shower remains in the forecast throughout the daytime, with a decent cloud deck expected too.

In the extended forecast, more rain is expected as May turns into an absolute soaker of a month. Highs at least begin to make a rebound back to the 60s and 70s by the middle of next week.

